Fabio Quartararo came out of the Mugello-Catalunya double with 45 points out of a total of 50 up for grabs, on two circuits where he expected to struggle. He then won in Germany, while Pecco Bagnaia ran into two nos in three races and Aleix Aleix Espargaro threw away a podium in Barcelona due to a lap count error. In this situation, the Yamaha rider seemed well on his way to his second consecutive MotoGP title.

In Assen, Quartararo’s advantage in the championship was 34 points over Espargaro and 91 over Bagnaia. But a crash while overtaking Aleix Espargaro in the Dutch GP – and a second crash that ultimately ended his race early – coupled with Espargaro’s comeback to fourth place reduced the Yamaha rider’s lead to 21 points when the summer break began.

Bagnaia’s victory in Assen reduced the gap to 66 points, while Quartararo had to deal with a Long Lap Penalty to be served at Silverstone due to the incident with Aleix Espargaro in the Netherlands, a penalty he criticized throughout the weekend.

Quartararo was clearly the fastest on the race pace in the Silverstone practice, as he did all his work with the medium rear tire. The Aprilia rider would certainly have been a greater threat in the race had it not been for a violent highside at almost 190 km / h in FP4 in which he remedied the fractured right heel.

As much as he practiced for the Long Lap located outside the Loop at Turn 14 all weekend, two factors before the race would have made this meaningless. The first was the fact that he was unable to qualify on the front row: Quartararo was unable to go beyond fourth place, claiming he had none to fight for pole and oust his compatriot Johann Zarco on the Ducati Pramac.

The second was his and Yamaha’s decision not to try the hard rear tire. This is the tire with which Espargaro crashed in FP4 and those who tried it noticed that he needed a few laps to reach the ideal temperature. Quartararo felt that the average was the best option and his pace was strong. But Sunday was the hottest temperatures of the weekend, with the Silverstone circuit bathed in glorious sunshine that pushed track temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius. Once the Long Lap Penalty was served, the medium tire overheated.

“I’m disappointed because I thought the Long Lap Penalty would penalize me a lot more, and in the end it wasn’t that bad,” said an unhappy Quartararo after finishing the race in eighth place. “But the rear tire was so bad it didn’t allow you to ride the bike. It was a nightmare. If you are behind only one bike, that’s fine, but if there is more than one bike the rear tire gets so hot that he loses performance. Then he lowered himself and drove in a totally different way from the others. And for us, overtaking is a nightmare. “

Quartararo’s long lap penalty sent his momentum backwards in the pack Photo by: Dorna

Quartararo started from fourth to second position – almost colliding with former teammate and current Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales – but was unable to find a way to get close to Zarco, leader of the first laps, before having to serve the penalty in the fourth round. At the exit of the Long Lap Penalty, the Yamaha rider returned to fifth position behind Miller, Alex Rins and Bagnaia, losing 1.6 seconds and not the eight tenths that Espargaro had predicted before the weekend, when he called the lap “a joke. “.

Since then he has done nothing but retreat, because Yamaha’s lack of top speed and the inability to follow its lines when behind the other riders have made overtaking impossible. He passed under the checkered flag in eighth position 3.819 seconds behind the winner Bagnaia. Without the Long Lap Penalty, he believes he could have stayed with Zarco and inherited an advantage he probably wouldn’t have lost based on the form of practice when the Pramac driver crashed on lap five at Turn 8.

Quartararo’s difficulties were aggravated by the fact that he just preceded a limping Espargaro in ninth position. The Aprilia rider took part in qualifying immediately after the fall in FP4, despite having to be helped by his Aprilia team to get to the Silverstone medical center because he couldn’t put pressure on his feet.

Escaping a serious injury, he qualified sixth and was eventually cleared to race. But it wasn’t a fairytale fight, because he struggled with the “zero traction” on the right side of the hard rear tire. This lack of traction compromised him in the Abbey right-hander and, coupled with poor confidence, slowed him through the Farm in the Village braking zone, where many overtaking was made.

“There is no excuse, today I was not quick and not for the pain”, admitted Espargaro. “I had no pain in my feet. But I could not move freely on the bike, I was sore in my legs, on my back, so I could not help the bike to turn in the right turns. I had no traction on the right side and everyone passed me in the corner. I crashed on Saturday because I lost a lot of speed. So, the crash definitely didn’t help me. “

This did not prevent Espargaro from making an “impossible” overtaking attempt on Quartararo on the last lap, but in the end it did not go well. But after a crash that could have easily ousted him from the Grand Prix, Espargaro lost just one point to Quartararo and the championship lead for the Yamaha rider is now just 22 points.

After his heavy crash in practice, Aleix Espargaro’s charge was blunted to ninth place Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What baffled Espargaro about the race, more than his problems, was the fact that the Ducatis were so strong. Bagnaia, in particular, after qualifying fifth, had admitted that he needed at least two tenths more per lap to be able to fight for the win. Zarco was the strongest of the Desmosedici in practice, but it was Bagnaia who let Ducati win.

Pecco had acknowledged that he was not “as competitive as I expected” and that he was accepting a top 5 in the race. But in the warm-up he worked on the hard rear tire instead of the average used in FP4 and this transformed his weekend. When the grip of the rear faded, the front average allowed him to compensate by pushing harder in the corners. When Vinales chased him in the final stages, attempting to overtake him on the penultimate lap, Bagnaia had the means to respond.

Bagnaia was also encouraged by some legendary advice: both his mentor Valentino Rossi and two-time world champion Casey Stoner offered him some ideas to drive better at Silverstone: “This weekend I talked a lot with Valentino. He told me. a lot to understand the situation better, because at the weekend I was in a bit of trouble. It is not easy from his point of view because he is at home watching on TV, but it helped me to understand the tires, to understand the temperature, it helped a lot. “

“I just asked Casey if he had done something different on this track in the past that had helped him to be more competitive. This morning (Sunday, ed) he sent me a message and I tried to do something like he had done in the past and it went well, but maybe not for the tires we have now. In any case, I am very happy to have these types of people available. He was very good at finding traction out of corners, and this was his suggestion for today”.

Bagnaia’s unlikely victory brings him back to third place in the standings and just 49 points from Quartararo, while a decisive phase of the championship is approaching for him and for Ducati, with Red Bull Ring and Misano as the next two rounds. After a weak start to the season, Bagnaia finally seems to have understood what the GP22 needs to be competitive. And the coincidence with a difficult period for Quartararo could be crucial. Espargaro and Aprilia have been strong all year and Silverstone was no exception, while now Vinales also seems to come up and be able to help his team-mate.

After Zarco crashed out Bagnaia led the Ducati charge to Silverstone victory, aided by advice from Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner Photo by: Dorna

Quartararo left Silverstone with a certain pessimism. While he believes he can be fast in all the next eight races, he admits that none of them are suitable for the current Yamaha package: “I think we can be fast on all tracks, but in the ones that suit us, there is no No tracks. They are all tracks with a lot of acceleration and long straights. Of course, last year we didn’t go to Japan or Thailand. But it’s full of accelerations and long straights. Let’s see what happens. “

Bagnaia may not yet consider himself a contender for the championship, but Quartararo believes Ducati can easily overtake Yamaha, while Espargaro thinks the title race is wide open at this stage. “If you look at the last two races, we almost lost two games against him,” Quartararo noted. “Of course I saw Pecco much more fighting for the title. But it’s something we have to get used to because Ducati has a lot more experience and a lot more bikes than us.”

“As soon as we get to Friday we are always fast because our bike is very, very similar to previous years. And of course, the more races they do, the more they know their bikes and they are able to be competitive. Of course, on Fridays they are a bit slower. , but as soon as we do more laps and more days they are much faster than us “.

Espargaro added: “I think race after race, if the Ducatis start to improve and I manage to maintain my high level and Maverick also manages to put the bike on top, it increases the pressure for the leader. So that’s good. for me. I think Ducati has made a big step forward in the championship. It won’t be easy for them because they have two races behind, but they have a lot of bikes and can do a lot of team work. And now we go to two tracks that are good for Pecco, Austria and Misano, so I think everything is open. So, I think the last eight races of the championship will be very, very close. “

What is clear is that in 2022 Quartararo did a fantastic job overcoming the shortcomings of the Yamaha package. But in a championship as hard-fought as the current MotoGP one, this may not be enough.

Can Quartararo be caught by Espargaro or Bagnaia? Photo by: Dorna