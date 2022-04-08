Fabio Quartararo’s contract with Yamaha expires at the end of this season, after the Frenchman joined the factory team in 2021 to replace Valentino Rossi. The rider from Nice took the title just last year, putting an end to a fast for Yamaha that had lasted since 2015, when Jorge Lorenzo will be able to finish the last world championship at Iwata. The Japanese manufacturer has thus recognized on several occasions that renewing Quartararo was a priority.

However, El Diablo repeated the disappointment over a lack of development of the Yamaha 2022 several times, particularly regarding the power of the engine. In fact, at the beginning of the year he had also revealed that his future beyond this year was open. Several rumors have started to circulate, including those that link him to Honda, but at the moment Quartararo is keeping a lot of reserve about his future.

Speaking with motogp.com, his manager Eric Mahe preferred not to comment on Quartararo’s interests, but confirmed that some conversations are taking place. “We are checking all the parameters,” he said. “We just need to know where Fabio can get the best possible result and then we are lucky, because years ago such a decision was made a year in advance”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“At this stage there is no rush, it is a good situation. Only two riders have a signed contract for next year, and I can imagine there is no rush for Yamaha either. So we’re studying everything and then we’ll see what happens. It is not a question of offers, we are talking. We are trying to understand what could be best for Fabio. We certainly have great respect for Yamaha, but for various reasons I can’t say we have to think about it ”.

Quartararo’s teammate, Franco Morbidelli, already has a signed contract with Yamaha that expires at the end of 2021, while Ducati has balanced Pecco Bagnaia with a two-year contract starting next season, as announced earlier this year. On Thursday of the Grand Prix of the Americas, Quartararo said he had not given a deadline in view of the decision for 2021. The Frenchman is currently fifth in the standings after three races, with only one podium.