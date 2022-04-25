The Austin race had already given a sign of this, but the return to Europe probably confirmed it: if we have such an open world championship without a dominator, we probably owe it to Yamaha. It may seem almost a paradox, because the “merit” of the Iwata House at the moment is probably that of not being able to deliver to Fabio Quartararo a vehicle worthy of a world champion.

After the first few races in the shade, with the exception of the paw of the second place won in Mandalika in the rain, there were also those who had begun to question the ability to react to the difficulties of “El Diablo” as well as the shortcomings of the M1. But then in Texas we saw him fight like a lion, especially with Marc Marquez, despite his bike being almost embarrassingly slow on the straight compared to the competition. In the end, however, only a seventh place came out which did not do him justice, also overshadowing the great race in which he had become the protagonist.

In Portimao, however, Fabio managed to stage the “perfect storm”. In qualifying he had been deprived due to a yellow flag of a front row that he deserved, given that no one was able to brush the T4 of the Algarve circuit like him, but he did not lose heart. After showing a great pace in the Warm-Up, the only session completely dry before the race, he knew he had only one opportunity to take home the victory.

With those problems of top speed and a travel speed that no other bike has, the only option for him is to be able to get in front immediately and be able to impose his pace. Otherwise his M1 would find itself not only being overtaken on the straight, but also being blocked by the other bikes in the middle of the corner, when it has to take advantage of his strength.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“This is the first time this year that I can do such a strong first lap and I know that if I don’t, my race is over. It doesn’t take much to make the difference between winning or struggling like in the second race here this year. last “, he explained after coming off the podium.

This time, in fact, the world champion played the script to perfection: from the second row he immediately moved to second position, then it didn’t take too long to get rid of Joan Mir’s Suzuki to go later to give the race a a pace that was literally unsustainable for all the others, almost 6 “behind his closest rival Johann Zarco. But what is impressive is the half-minute he has trimmed the other M1s in factory configuration.

Over the course of the weekend there was also a half-diatribe with Andrea Dovizioso about what the M1 would be missing this season. According to the Forlì, in fact, the knot is not so much the engine as the lack of grip at the rear.

An idea that Fabio had sent back to the sender: “Dovi says you need grip? No, I disagree. I think that if you ask any rider what they need to be fast, the grip will answer you. Because with more grip you can go fast. But I have enough experience with this bike and I can say that the problem is not the grip, but the power. “

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Even though Dovizioso gave him credit for being able to make the most of the package available today, he didn’t move too far from his position: “Fabio doesn’t say a wrong thing, he simply doesn’t know because he hasn’t tried other bikes. It is possible to be fast with the Yamaha, driving very smoothly. But when exiting the corners you start to drift and you get this problem in acceleration. Fabio is good at stemming this situation, so he is able to exploit the other characteristics of the M1, making the difference in corner entry and distance “.

At a time when being able to advance the M1 is crucial, failing to have unity of purpose certainly doesn’t help. Yesterday’s race, however, made it clear that if you want to hope to fight for the title, you will have to comply with Fabio’s requests, perhaps running the risk of finding himself in the same condition as Honda, which Marc Marquez had to do without his bulwark. you count with a bike that was able to ride only the Cervera champion.

But this is also the double game that the Japanese brand must play, because we must not forget that on the table there is also the future of Quartararo, who has not yet decided whether to renew or look for a new path. On the horizon there are two favorable tracks on the card, such as Jerez and Le Mans, which do not have long straights. Last year to deny him the victory were only a problem of compartment syndrome and the arrival of rain.

So now is the time to row everyone in the same direction, to have a margin to play in defense when more difficult tracks like Mugello or the Red Bull Ring arrive, in the hope that some upgrades for the M1 have also arrived by then. Also because letting the man to beat escape would really be a capital sin …