There is no peace for Fabio Quartararo, whose defense of the world title won in 2021 increasingly resembles a ropeless climb to a Himalayan peak. The two zeros collected in the last two races were not enough, the ferocious comeback suffered by Pecco Bagnaia and the 14 points behind in the standings, which could lead the Ducati Italian to celebrate his first career title tomorrow. To increase the coefficient of difficulty for the French Yamaha rider, unable to go beyond the 12th position in qualifying, behind both Pecco and Aleix Espargarò, there was also the crash suffered by the Nicoise in PL4.

Quartararo immediately appeared sore, but initially the real extent of the blow suffered by the Diablo was not understood. To reveal the actual extent, which could have a significant impact on the rest of the weekend of the French centaur, the same official MotoGP Twitter account took care of it. The reigning world champion, in fact, reported a “traumatic contusion on the third finger of his left hand, with a small fracture of the base”. Fortunately, the fracture is small, but it is certainly not a cure-all for a driver who is already the victim of an evident technical difficulty with his M1, moreover in a circuit where overtaking is anything but simple like the Malaysian one. A further indication of how the outcome of the 2022 World Cup is increasingly taking the path of Borgo Panigale and Chivasso.