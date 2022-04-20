It is useless to hide it: as reigning world champion, Fabio Quartararo would have expected to start the European phase of the 2022 MotoGP in a better position. If we exclude Mandalika’s exploit in second place, arrived in the rain, his best result in the dry is seventh place in Austin.

The Yamaha rider, therefore, will be fifth in the standings in Portimao, 17 points behind the world leader Enea Bastianini, but above all with the desire to reverse the course: so far he has struggled in Qatar and Texas, on tracks on which last year he had won and finished second.

The Algarve track is therefore an important testing ground, because in the first of the two events held here in 2021 it had literally dominated. The minimum goal therefore for “El Diablo” is to at least try to get on the podium.

“I liked the Austin race because I did my best. There were some good battles on the track and I think I learned a lot. I was satisfied with my performance, but in Portimao I want to fight for the podium,” said Quartararo .

“When we came to Portugal in April last year I won. That race was really incredible, so I want to race like this again. The goal is always to try to be first and to do our best, so we will continue in that direction, “he added.

Different speech for Franco Morbidelli, who must try to straighten out a season in its entirety, his first complete as an official Yamaha rider, which so far has been decidedly below expectations, with just 14 points collected in the first four races outside Europe .

“Austin was a weekend to forget for us, so let’s move on to Portimao, which is a track I like, but it’s quite challenging due to the constant changes in grade.”

“Last year, during the Algarve GP, the roller coaster-like nature of this track aggravated my knee injury, but this time it won’t be a problem. I should be able to ride like I did in the GP. Portugal in 2020 and 2021, when I finished third and fourth, so I can’t wait. “