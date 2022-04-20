For the Yamaha, Portimão is a track that can give you satisfaction. Certainly, more than Austin, where only Fabio Quartararo he got points, thanks to a seventh place that sent him to -17 from Enea Bastianini in the world championship standings. The Diablo intends to close the gap as soon as possible, perhaps already from the Portuguese ups and downs that crowned him the winner in the third round of 2021. Franco too Morbidelli he likes the Algarve circuit, having conquered a podium in 2020 and a fourth place in 2021. These are their words in view of the weekend in Portimão.

“I liked the Austin race because I did my best. There were some good battles on the track and I learned a lot. I am satisfied with my performance, but in Portimão I want to fight for the podium. When we came here in April last year, I won“Said the reigning world champion. “That race was really incredible, I want to race like this again. The goal is always to be first and do our best“.

Morbidelli added: “The Austin GP was a weekend to forget for us, so we move to Portimão, which is one track I like, but it is quite challenging. It’s a physically tough circuit due to the ups and downs that last year (for the November Algarve GP, ed) they have aggravated my knee injury, but this time it won’t be a problem. I should be able to race as I did during the 2020 and 2021 Portuguese GP editions when I finished third and fourth“.