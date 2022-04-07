Fabio Quartararo’s defense of the title did not start in the best way and the reigning world champion found himself forced to chase in the first three races of the year. This weekend MotoGP is in Austin for the Grand Prix of the Americas, the fourth round of the championship and the last one overseas before the European season begins. On the COTA track, the Yamaha rider arrives with the determination to change his 2022, but at the same time with a different tranquility than last year.

“This start to the season wasn’t easy, in Argentina the pace wasn’t bad, but I couldn’t get what I wanted. In the first laps I was quite behind and it is difficult to start so far back on the grid ”, Quartararo affirmed, definitively putting the Termas weekend on file, which he had classified as the most difficult of the season.

Despite the desire to recover ground is great, Quartararo arrives in Texas with a different tranquility than last year. In fact, in 2021 the MotoGP arrived in Austin in the last phase of the season, El Diablo had to control the advantage and it was not easy. Now it is placed at the beginning of the year and the time to hang up the head of a very short ranking is there and he plays in his favor, according to forecasts.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Here we need to improve and we need to focus on this aspect,” says the Yamaha rider. “Before the weekend I always focus on doing the best I can. This is why it is important to prepare well with the team and manage expectations. When the result is not good, I try to find the solution to improve in the next race. But I think we can get a good result here, I will be more relaxed, although I hope there is more grip because it is important. It can be a nice weekend ”.

Quartararo therefore comes to the Austin weekend with a certain optimism, even if often the results have not met expectations: “Every time I start a weekend the mentality is always the same, I want to get the best possible result on Sunday. But the most important thing is to believe in yourself and try to conquer the best. The title? I don’t think about it, we will see in the future how things will go and what decisions will be made. The important thing is to focus on the positive aspects even when the results are not what you hoped for. We always learn in view of the future “.