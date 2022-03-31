The Argentine Grand Prix will remain in the drivers’ memory due to the cancellation of the activities scheduled for Friday due to the delay in the delivery of the material, but for Fabio Quartararo the deepest memory dates back to 2018.

In that year, in fact, the French rider hit rock bottom in Moto2 and then managed to re-emerge and be crowned MotoGP world champion after only 3 years.

“What I have experienced in the last few years is like a dream. I went from a really bad time to taking the title. The 2018 Moto2 race was the worst of my life, but it represented a turning point and now they can laugh at it after being able to graduate as champion “.

Quartararo then underlined how Yamaha is among the teams that was not affected by the delay in the delivery of the material.

“We have it all, but it’s a shame for others. We are crossing our fingers so that everything arrives on time, but for the mechanics it will be a challenge and they will have to face a lot of work. Saturday will be a long day, even if in reality we will lose only one session ”.

Fabio arrived in Argentina after having provided a great performance in Indonesia and finished on the second step of the podium.

“When we got to Mandalika they had resurfaced the track and we didn’t know what to expect. In the dry we had a good pace, but in the rain it was all unknown. The grip, however, was insane and it took some time to realize that I could go very fast. Basically the bike behaved like in the dry given the high grip provided by the asphalt “.

Podium: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

MotoGP raced in Argentina for the last time in 2019 and with the weekend kicking off only on Saturday, there is a risk for the riders to find themselves running on a dirty track.

“In recent years during the tests in Qatar we had the opportunity to clean the track before the official race, while this year, as there were no tests, the track was not in good condition at the beginning. We haven’t raced here since 2019, my first year in MotoGP, and I don’t know what to expect. As always I will try to give my best “.

Quartararo then wanted to provide his own point of view on reducing the weekend from three to two days.

“For me it is the same. If the bike goes well, it doesn’t matter if you hit the track for three days or just one. Of course if you have problems then you can use Friday to find the best set-up. I like a weekend of just two days, but the mechanics would have a lot more work to do. I think, however, that no team will benefit from this reduced weekend ”.

Termas de Rio Hondo is a track that has always offered little grip, and this factor could put the Yamaha in crisis.

“If we don’t have good grip we won’t be able to do anything, we can only try to improve the bike. Adherence is very important to us. With a lot of grip the bike works perfectly. We have to hope to have some luck and adapt to every corner ”.