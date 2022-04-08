The run-up to the second world title started in a complicated way for Fabio Quartararo, who from the first race of the season is forced to chase, sometimes with great difficulty. Precisely this great effort that the reigning world champion makes on his M1 led him to affirm on more than one occasion to look around in view of the future.

Could 2023 therefore be far from Yamaha? At the moment it is not known, although the rumors become insistent and his manager Eric Mahe has revealed that he has had discussions with other manufacturers. However, we are only at the beginning of the season and Quartararo is concentrated on the track. El Diablo thinks about the present and is determined to defend his title, which is proving to be quite difficult.

The rider from Nice, however, is trying to do his best and at the end of Friday’s free practice he manages to grab a third time trial that takes him behind those bikes that seem impregnable this weekend, the Ducatis. Quartararo, however, does not give up and is working with a view to the race, in order to collect as many points as possible.

“The track has good grip, in the first run of FP2 we tested on the bike that wasn’t working and went back to the standard bike”, says Quartararo at the end of the first day of the Grand Prix of the Americas. “I’m quite satisfied, during the time attack I made a small mistake, but we’ll see tomorrow how the race pace will be with the soft tires, I saw that Rins was fast and I think we have a margin in that sense. I think it will be important to do a lot of laps on the soft, because the performance is better and let’s see if we can keep up ”.

However, there are obviously some aspects that need to be worked on: “When braking, I feel very close to the limit, but the braking is long and I think it is a point that we need to exploit. I don’t have a lot of leeway though, to be honest. Even in Argentina I couldn’t stop and you always risk hitting the riders in front of you. Then if there is no grip, the rear slips a lot ”.

MotoGP returns to Austin this weekend, on a track that has been revived for the occasion after the numerous controversies of last year. The problem of holes seems to have been partially solved and Quartararo confirms it: “Last year was dangerous and to be honest it wasn’t even fun. You arrived at Turn 2 and had to pull up the bike, then you couldn’t push hard. In terms of holes it has certainly improved. When you think about last year, this year is way better. The track is very physical, but it is less so than last year. I feel good, you have to keep your arms cool, even if you don’t have pain you have to be as relaxed as possible for Sunday ”.

Sunday is the only future that is currently in the mind of Fabio Quartararo, who continues not to dispel doubts about his 2023: “At the moment I feel focused on the present, because the fact that I’m looking for options doesn’t mean I want to leave, it’s not like this. My priority now is to fight for the championship this year, I don’t have much time to think about other things, when I’m on the race weekend I just think about doing the best. In this month or next we will take a look at the future ”.