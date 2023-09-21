If Marc Marquez’s attacks have now become a constant at Honda, there doesn’t seem to be a climate of greater serenity at Yamaha, because even Fabio Quartararo never misses an opportunity to point out that he needs a more competitive M1 to return to being the rider who he became MotoGP world champion just two years ago.

Given the disappointing performances this year, which allowed “El Diablo” to get on the podium only on two occasions, one of which in a Sprint, enormous anticipation had been created for the test scheduled in Misano for the following Monday at the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, where the base of the 2024 bike made its debut, with the much-invoked first example of the engine developed by the working group of former F1 technician Luca Marmorini.

Unfortunately, even in this case, the right updates did not arrive from Iwata according to the Frenchman, who made no secret that he would have expected more from the large amount of material brought to Romagna (in addition to the engine there was also a chassis and a new aerodynamic package), but mainly from the engine, which has not yet shown the necessary step to try to fight on equal terms with the manufacturers.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

The thing that had left us perplexed, however, was that while Fabio was talking to the journalists in the press room, an interview with team manager Maio Meregalli was broadcast on the official MotoGP video feed, who spoke with a certain enthusiasm about the work done in Misano , underlining precisely that the engine represents a step forward in the right direction.

Upon his arrival at the Buddh International Circuit, where the first Indian Grand Prix in history will be held this weekend, Quartararo was pressed on this difference of views inside the Yamaha garage and it must be said that his reply to the microphones of DAZN was rather biting, suggesting that these different views of the situation are certainly not helpful if we want to try to improve things in 2024.

“At the Misano test we saw my comments and those of our team manager, which were black and white, totally different. I can clearly say that the test was a disappointment and did not live up to my expectations. We did not do a step forward, not at all. But if the team manager says it’s better, you have to listen to him,” said Quartararo.

“In the end, one says white and the other says black. I think the riders’ comments are a little more important, it’s the rider who tests the bikes and feels whether they are easier to ride or not. If we start like this and we’re not aligned, 2024 will be the same or worse,” he concluded.

