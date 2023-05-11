In Jerez he was looking for redemption, in Le Mans he will have to find revenge: Fabio Quartararo arrives at his home round as a pursuer and with his world championship dream ever further away. In the tests held on the Andalusian circuit, no major updates were brought by Yamaha, but the new frame, one of Iwata’s novelties, will also be tested in France, where El Diablo aims to relaunch itself.

“I hope I can give a good show from tomorrow, and then I’ll give my best from Saturday. It’s not a normal grand prix, for me it’s different because there’s only one in France and we hope it can be a turning point for the season. I hope I can make the fans happy”, Quartararo begins speaking of the expectations in view of the French Grand Prix.

Le Mans will also be an important testing ground for verifying the improvements (or not) of the M1: “We tried a few things, not all of them worked, but we’ll try the chassis again this weekend and see how it goes. Especially on the flying lap we changed the basics of the bike a bit, because since the beginning of the year we haven’t been able to find a bike that allows me to have 100% confidence. We will try to find something else this weekend by moving from the base we found in the Jerez test and which allowed us to make a few small steps forward in the flying lap. But we still have a long way to go.”

“We don’t know the benefits of the new frame yet, because it’s not much better,” explains Quartararo, believing that the new features still need to be tested to see if any steps forward can be made. “But it wasn’t even worse, so we want to see it on another track and understand how it feels. Trying it on just one track could be a mistake. Here tomorrow we will try both the standard and the new one”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What was most sought after last year was the power of the engine, thanks to the intervention of Marmorini we have come to have what we were looking for, more or less. However, to have more power, he got lost in some areas: “Honestly, it’s the feeling we have, we’re not really losing things, it’s the others who are growing a lot. But it’s also true that we’re losing cornering stability, which was one of the strengths. This is something that becomes more difficult for us every year, having changed the engine trying to make it more powerful, we have gained power but we have lost a lot in other areas. It’s something that in the end must lead us to find our base, right now we lack cornering stability and the stability of the bike”.

The turning point that was supposed to come at Jerez didn’t take place, so the Yamaha rider is aiming for Le Mans, his home track where he wants to change his season’s course: “In the end, Jerez is the past, it was positive to have a test on Monday so that I can find myself at a track where I’ve always been super fast and always fought for the win. We are in a situation that I think we have never been in. But my goal is to get back to riding the way I want. It won’t be easy. But I will do my best to get back on top and I hope I can do it in France with my fans.”

Development is also key and at Yamaha we work hard with tester Cal Crutchlow, now a point of reference for Iwata. The Briton replaced Jorge Lorenzo, who recently stated that development is behind because he is gone. To this statement, Quartararo replies: “I don’t know how many days of testing Jorge did, but he wasn’t even in the factory team in 2020. So in the end he wasn’t even able to push like I can do now, he was very far in terms of lap time. He is a legend, he has won many titles, but I don’t think he can change things. Cal is very motivated, we are pushing in the same direction, which could lead us to change the mentality of the Japanese engineers. We want to bring it more to the Italian style and it’s not easy. Step by step we are improving”.