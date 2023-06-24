On paper it should have been a weekend in which to grit your teeth, given that he arrived at Assen with a fractured left big toe, instead it was perhaps the one that gave Fabio Quartararo the most satisfaction in a very troubled season so far.

This morning he missed the front row by a matter of thousandths and then in the Sprint he had crossed the finish line in fourth position, but the podium was handed over by Race Direction, who penalized Brad Binder’s KTM by 3″ for going over the permitted limits of the track precisely in an attempt to defend against the Frenchman.The first top 3 for him and for Yamaha in a Sprint, even if “El Diablo” doesn’t seem too convinced that this could be the beginning of a turning point.

“I don’t know if it’s a sign, but it was nice to race with those in front and not finish too far from the leader. We’re happy, but now we have to try and have a good race tomorrow too, hoping to be able to get a good result” , Quartararo told the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

The Dutch track seems favorable to the characteristics of the M1, as Silverstone probably could be after the summer break. However, Fabio reiterated that even here, even if things are going better, he still can’t compete on par with the competition.

“The problem is that out of the last corner, out of turn 5 and out of turn 8 the others go away from me. Then I catch them again, but the others aren’t going for a walk, so it’s difficult to overtake. They have a very fast pace. similar to ours, but they take completely different lines. This is good for making the pace when you’re completely alone in FP3, but racing and overtaking is very difficult in these conditions.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

And from this point of view, a lot of patience will be needed, because work at Iwata already seems to be aimed at the 2024 bike. At the moment, in fact, it seems difficult to be able to find something that radically improves the situation for this year’s bike.

“They’re working, but they’re not finding solutions. We won’t have anything for the second part of the season, they’re working for next year, so I hope they’re doing it intensely. We’re a long way off, but it’s because we have to use a style of ‘old school’ driving that is not good for fighting in the race”.

Finally, he was asked how things are going with his broken toe: “The pain isn’t a big problem, also because with the painkiller you feel it from start to finish, but it doesn’t increase during the race. If anything, the problem is which makes me move the bike a little too much in the left-hand corners because my leg is shaking”.

Read also: