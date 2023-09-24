After swallowing so many bitter pills, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha are smiling again at the Buddh International Circuit. Starting well from the third row, “El Diablo” finally gave himself a leading race, grabbing a Sunday podium that he had been missing since Austin (he had also finished third in the Netherlands, but in the Sprint).

It’s true that he was also able to take advantage of the crashes of Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in front of him, but on the last lap he also had the chance to achieve his best result of his 2023, because he had also managed to overtake Jorge Martin, moving into second position. The Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer responded to him almost immediately, but for the 2021 champion this remains a Sunday to remember with a smile.

“I was really at the limit from the first to the last lap. I had a bit of trouble at the start of the race, because I was struggling to stop the bike, but then I found a really good pace. I’m happy, because this weekend we had a very good pace. We know exactly where we lose, so we can be happy to have managed to have a race like this,” Quartararo told Sky Sport MotoGP.

Today’s Quartararo once again seemed to be very determined, but he was keen to point out that he always gives his all, but that when he finds himself starting from behind there is really nothing that can be done to bring this M1 back to the top which doesn’t have the overtaking among its strong points.

“Every time I go on the track I believe it, but when you get to Misano and everyone has a lot of data, in FP1 you immediately find yourself at eight tenths. Here we didn’t start well, because I was only able to do 9 laps in the first session, but then I I was quick to understand the track and find the limit of our bike.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, race winner Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

“In qualifying I managed to get into Q2 and in the race we know that if we put ourselves in front at the start we can maintain a good pace. The problem is that if we start badly, then we can’t overtake, as happened in Misano. We have to find something to always qualify in the first three rows between now and the end of the year.”

When asked if he had an idea of ​​which Japanese bike is better between Honda and Yamaha, he said: “It depends a bit on the tracks, because this weekend all the Hondas were fast and they weren’t that bad. like in Misano, so maybe they found something in the last few races. We struggle, but we can’t let opportunities like today slip away.”

On the last lap he managed to overtake Martin for second position and the reply from the Madrilenian seemed rather rough, but the Frenchman doesn’t seem to think so: “In the end it was a correct overtaking: Jorge had more grip than me, I slipped, I was moving and I couldn’t do anything. It was absolutely correct.”

Finally, together with Livio Suppo they provided a moment of gossip, because the Italian manager revealed that he would have wanted to bring Fabio to Suzuki if the Hamamatsu manufacturer had not withdrawn and the Frenchman replied with a smile: “We were quite close, but I can’t say anything more.”

Read also: