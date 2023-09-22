It seemed like yet another day destined to end badly for Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha, but the Friday of the Indian Grand Prix ended with a smile for “El Diablo”, who thanks to the eighth time managed to gain the pass for the Tomorrow’s Q2. Which seemed anything but obvious after a morning in which he hadn’t even had 10 laps to discover the Buddh International Circuit, after his M1 had left him stranded twice.

“It was difficult, because I think I only did 9 laps this morning and I wasn’t able to learn the track well. To be honest, a lot of the corners are quite difficult, especially to find the reference under braking. I thought it would be super difficult to go in Q2 and instead we made it, so I’m quite happy. But in some points the track is quite difficult to learn”, said Quartararo at the end of the day.

The problem that tormented him was with the gearbox, with the 2021 champion also confirming that he has been using a new specification for a few races, which however today proved to be more fragile than expected.

“We’ve been trying it for three races and it’s going quite well, but today we broke two gearboxes in 10 laps, so I think we tried it enough. But yes, it was a shame not to be able to ride in the morning”, explained Fabio who then, when asked what the new gearbox is better than the previous one, added: “Honestly, nothing. It only weighs slightly less, but in terms of pure performance it doesn’t change anything. However we went back to the old gearbox” .

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The French driver also joined the chorus of those who underlined how technical the Indian track is, especially due to the difficulties it offers in searching for references.

“At turn 1 it’s difficult to find a good reference for braking, then at turns 5 and 6 you have to be very precise in changing direction. Even at turn 8-9 you have to find the correct line, because it’s really very long. Then it’s also complicated the 12 because you can’t see the curve well,” he said.

“But for me it’s difficult to find a perfect reference when braking, because normally I use my hearing a lot, the sound the bike makes, but not having done many laps it was complicated. But I’m quite happy with how the day went. It’s only Friday, but I think we’ve done a great job going straight into Q2,” he added.

However, the difficulties do not seem to be over yet this weekend: “Especially tomorrow, I believe that Ducati, using its eight bikes, will be able to make a big step forward. We will have to be intelligent, trying to do the best qualifying possible and choose the front tire and the right pressure”, he concluded.

