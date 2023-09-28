The Japanese Grand Prix represents the home race for Yamaha, which together with Honda races in front of its fans but is experiencing one of the most complicated moments in its recent history. The podium achieved in last Sunday’s race in India helps to arrive at Motegi with a bit of energy, but it doesn’t give us a positive outlook for the future. A series of coincidences led El Diablo to conquer third position, but he doesn’t believe that the result can be easily replicated in the land of the Rising Sun.

“It will be tough to be honest,” began the Frenchman in the press conference on Thursday in Motegi. However, feeling sorry for yourself is of no use to the French rider, who wants to continue approaching with the same motivation as always: “I think we have to start the weekend as always, giving our best. The most important thing for us will be to get into the top 10 on Friday afternoon. That’s our problem, so the main objective will be to gain direct access to Q2.”

There are several problems with the current M1, a bike that is struggling to grow and that doesn’t seem to be making any progress despite the innovations brought by Yamaha in the latest tests. For Quartararo all this is not enough and he maintains that more must be done. On the occasion of the brand’s home race, the 2021 world champion had the opportunity to speak with the top management of the Iwata manufacturer, conversations which left him satisfied but which served, once again, to shake up the Yamaha men, who the driver from Nice asked for more important reactions.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“These are my conversations with Yamaha every weekend,” explains Quartararo. “Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak with the President of Yamaha, with the top manager of the engineers. It will be very important for them and for the future to take many more risks than they think to make a better bike for next year. It will be crucial for 2024 and beyond. I’m very confident in what we talked about, but at the moment it’s just words. Now it’s time for reactions and to see how the bike behaves. We have to get on the track, improve and be faster.”

There will be enough time to test and go on track next year. In fact, in recent days the 2024 calendar was made known, which includes 22 races. An increasingly longer season, that of MotoGP, which risks becoming decidedly too demanding for riders and teams. Given the new format, which includes the Sprint, the drivers are not hiding a bit of concern. Quartararo is not exempt from this.

“From my point of view, I think this is the limit,” he claims, referring to the races on the calendar. “The problem is not the 22 weekends, but the 44 races. Mentally and physically, the weekend is totally different, you can see how many injuries there are. You’re at the limit already on Friday, you start pushing and going to the limit in FP1 and FP2 from this year. But it’s not even the calendar that’s a problem, it’s the weekend program we have which is always at the limit. I think it’s not possible to go beyond 22 races because here it’s physically totally different from F1. The wages? It’s not something I’m responsible for.”

However, what he does not believe should change is the placement of the Indian Grand Prix on the calendar. The great heat that many have complained about was not so excessive for Quartararo: “In India it was very hot, but not that much. It was very hot and demanding on the engine, for sure. But we must prepare and be ready. I don’t think it was negative, but obviously you lose a lot of weight, which is effectively water. But I don’t think moving India to another time of the year is the solution.”