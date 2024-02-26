Max Bartolini has been picked up in Yamaha's bid to return to competing at the top, after going from title contenders in 2021 and 2022 to a first winless season in 20 years in 2023.

The Italian was previously Gigi Dall'Igna's right-hand man at Ducati, before being contacted by Yamaha. Furthermore, the Japanese brand has also taken aerodynamic engineer Marco Nicotra from Ducati for the 2024 season.

At the end of pre-season testing, Yamaha seems to have found greater top speed from its M1, but the grip problems in qualifying setup that have been plaguing it for some time have not yet found a solution, leaving Quartararo rather frustrated.

Quartararo believes that Bartolini cannot be expected to have a big impact at the moment, given that his arrival is very recent in the project, but says that he “really loves” his way of working.

“The fact is that Max arrived a few months ago, I don't know if two months, one and a half,” Quartararo said. “So I can't expect him to understand everything. He has to understand the bike, but the way we're working is really good, I like it a lot and that's why I'm very motivated, because I feel like we're working well.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I have to be patient because it's never a pleasure to arrive and find yourself six tenths behind someone. But I think he's very calm and when I enter the garage and I'm angry, I look at him and he laughs because he knows we miss him a lot. But he needs to time, we all need time and I think we will get there. But not now.”

Quartararo added: “Really a good bond. I talk to him a lot, I think he's great. The first meeting with him lasted three hours. I asked him questions, questions, questions and it was difficult for him because he comes from a brand who is winning.”

“It's a great challenge for him too and, first of all for myself, I want to win again, but if someone moves from a manufacturer who has won in the last three years and moves, I think it's a great challenge for him and I want be part of this challenge to get back to the top.”