Fabio Quartararo crashed during FP4 of the Malaysian Grand Prix on 22 October, suffering a severe blow to his left hand, suffering a small fracture in his middle finger and a skin laceration.

The 2021 MotoGP World Champion was immediately treated by the championship doctors and was able to participate in Q2, in which he finished last (12th), and to take part in Sunday’s race, returning to the podium after a great performance and postponing the awarding of the championship to Valencia.

Once back in France, on the Tuesday following the Grand Prix, the Yamaha rider underwent a check-up with his trusted physiotherapist in Nice, where the prognosis of the injury was confirmed and a small operation was carried out to fix the fractured finger bone.

After the medical tests, Yamaha had declared that “Fabio’s control was satisfactory, but he will have to undergo a small surgery on his finger, which is not urgent and will be carried out after the end of the season”.

An intervention that the driver himself, during the Valencia weekend, confirmed was waiting to be scheduled for the winter period, but which in the end was avoided.

“Ultimately Quartararo will not have surgery, he has recovered satisfactorily from his injury and the surgery was more for cosmetic than therapeutic reasons, so ultimately it will not be done,” Yamaha told Motorsport.com.

Without any physical sequelae, as the driver himself was able to confirm during the Grand Prix and the Valencia test, the middle finger of Fabio’s left hand shows a slight bend in the first phalanx, which the Frenchman will keep as a good memory of the very tough final season that he had to live on the saddle of the M1.

After the Valencia tests, the riders have entered the winter break and will return to official activity only in the next official pre-season test in Sepang (10-12 February), when Quartararo will be able to see if Yamaha has managed to correct the lack of evolution that the 2023 M1 showed in the tests at Ricardo Tormo.

Read also: