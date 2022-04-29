Before the Andalusian weekend in Jerez de la Frontera, Fabio Quartararo he had promised battle, and the best time on Friday confirmed the intentions of the world champion. Despite a painful fall at turn 13 during PL1, in which his Yamaha M1 hit him in the delicate groin area, the Frenchman did not break down, showing a great pace and closing the PL2 in the lead. His time was of 1: 37.071, 201 thousandths better than that of Enea Bastianini, from whom he had taken away the leadership in the World Cup at Portimão. Further back Franco Morbidelli, who worked for the race but will have to attack tomorrow to find a place in Q2: at the moment he is 14th.

These are the words of the French: “I’m happy, especially because if you look at the results of the last few years in Jerez, I’ve always struggled on Fridays. We know that the grip is increasing day by day here, which is important after yesterday’s rain. We have a margin in our pace: we know that with more grip we will have better performance from the bike. This will be a strong point for us, and I have already managed to do a great ride this afternoon, so I’m quite happy. But we know where we can improve. I’m not nervous, because I know I can do it. With the increase in grip, everything will get even better“.

“Today was a positive day because I saw an improvement compared to Portimão“, he added Morbidelli. “At the end I didn’t do a real time attack because I used the average on the front, on which I had also done several laps. Others took advantage of the first few laps of their tires, many of them with the hard front tire. But I’m closer to the top 10, and therefore to the top. In terms of pace I am missing three or four tenths. We will try to improve tomorrow and see if we can recover“.