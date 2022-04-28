After the triumph of Portimão, Fabio Quartararo he relaunched with a view to the world championship, taking the top of the standings in cohabitation with Alex Rins. The world champion has finally found his first victory of the season and now intends to confirm himself a Jerez de la Frontera, theater of the sixth round of the MotoGP World Championship to stretch on the Spaniard and try a mini-escape that until a few days ago seemed a very remote hypothesis.

These are the words in the press conference of the Spanish Grand Prix: “It was very important to win in Portimão, there wasn’t a lot of dry track. Right from the start I was able to go very fast, returning to success was great after such a difficult start. And it’s nice to get back on track right away, especially considering the fact that conditions are now perfect and we can go fast. We have the potential to fight for the win, the qualification will be fundamental, as well as the race pace. The future? I don’t want to talk about it. I have a clear goal this year, which is to win or fight for the championship. The people next to me are dealing with the matter “.

After the Andalusian weekend, the teams will stop at the Angel Nieto circuit to face the first ‘European’ tests, and the Diablo already has the wish list: “I hope Yamaha will bring some horsepower to Yamaha on Monday. We need to find more power, but I haven’t talked to them about testing yet. There is some swingarm and electronics“.