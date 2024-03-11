After a difficult start to the season in Lusail, Fabio Quartararo believes that despite the “small improvements”, Yamaha is “even further away” from the European brands than in 2023. The Frenchman has a long list of things “that need to be improved”, he explained at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix. “We are further away than last year,” said El Diablo speaking … he Continue reading
#MotoGP #Quartararo #frustration
F1 | Newey, what future is that subject of desire aiming for?
Adrian Newey is part of the troika of Red Bull managers who are excluded from the Budget cap cost limits...
Leave a Reply