After a difficult start to the season in Lusail, Fabio Quartararo believes that despite the “small improvements”, Yamaha is “even further away” from the European brands than in 2023. The Frenchman has a long list of things “that need to be improved”, he explained at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix. “We are further away than last year,” said El Diablo speaking … he Continue reading

#MotoGP #Quartararo #frustration