Fabio Quartararo’s black period not only shows no signs of ending, but possibly seems to get worse. The return from the summer break has so far been a nightmare for the Yamaha rider, who this morning had a problem in qualifying and lined up at the back of the grid. Starting in last position inevitably conditioned the Sprint, which finished in 21st position, the worst since he has been racing in the MotoGP.

“I’ve had better days!”, is the Frenchman’s debut to the press after the short race at Silverstone. “This morning the feeling wasn’t good in practice, I made a mistake in qualifying, the bike stopped. I went back to the garage to change something, but the mechanic was behind us and so we also had a misunderstanding. We could have done better. In the race, the pace we had was to stay with the guys who were ahead of us ”, he explains, clarifying what happened in qualifying.

Net of the problems he had in Q1, El Diablo continues to suffer from the same problems that the M1 is dragging along and for which there doesn’t seem to be a solution: “I know what we’re missing, but not because we’re struggling so much. I know how to ride in the rain, but finishing 30 seconds behind the winner in a 10-lap race is something inexplicable. Let’s try to work, I tried to change something in the race, but it’s always the same. We lack rear grip, the bike doesn’t lean because there’s no grip, I can’t get speed through the corners”.

The aspect that worries him the most is seeing how far the Japanese brands (Yamaha and Honda) are behind the European ones, as also demonstrated by the results of the official HRC duo formed by Joan Mir and Marc Marquez. Three world champions, including a record holder, and none of them has ever been able to touch the top 10.

“There isn’t a Japanese bike in front, we are all behind. Also Marc Marquez I don’t think he has lost his skills after winning eight titles, so it’s tough. We are definitely doing something wrong. Our bikes look like bikes, the others don’t look like us anymore. From the outside, you can see something, but inside it would be interesting to see how different they are. Our bike still looks like it used to be”, observes Quartararo.

Today’s particular conditions certainly influenced the progress of the race and also of qualifying, but a dry race is scheduled for tomorrow. Regardless of the situation the riders will find on Sunday, the Frenchman will have to make a clear change to his approach if he wants to make up positions: “As far as I’m concerned, starting so far away tomorrow you’ll have to find something totally different, we have nothing to LOSE. My priority now is to improve, maybe try to make progress in the second part of the season, in which we usually go worse.”

Continuing to struggle like this is tough, especially for those who have been used to fighting for top positions throughout their MotoGP career. Quartararo compares this period to the dark one experienced in Moto2, a category with which he has never found the feeling, and claims he is now living in a worse moment, considering how much he can give in the premier class: “I wouldn’t say we lose motivation. But I’m certainly frustrated, specifically this race was a nightmare because of qualifying. But in general it’s tough, because apart from the first year I fought for the championship and now I’m fighting for points. It’s not easy, because I feel like I’m riding well, but it’s not enough. I feel worse than Moto2, because I’ve always done badly there. I did a few races, but I’ve never really fought for a top 3 in the championship. I’ve never adapted well to that class, but that wasn’t the case in MotoGP.”