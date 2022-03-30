Sixth in Moto3 in 2015 in what was his debut season in the World Championship, eighth in MotoGP in 2019: these are the two best results of Fabio Quartararo career in Argentina. The pilot of the Yamaha he has just returned from second place in Mandalika obtained in the rain, a loot that allowed him to return to third place in the drivers’ standings just three points behind the leader Enea Bastianini. The M1 has often been very competitive in Argentina in the past, with Valentino Rossi winning in 2015, a success repeated by Maverick Vinales in 2017 with the Doctor second behind the Spaniard.

In the last edition held in 2019 Marc Marquez raced on his own, with Rossi second able to set Andrea Dovizioso’s Ducati on the last lap. El Diablo admits that Termas de Rio Hondo does not appear in the list of his favorite tracksbut hopes to start again from the level of competitiveness expressed in Mandalika: “No one has been racing here in Termas since 2019 so it will be a bit like starting from scratch for everyone – Yamaha rider analysis – it’s not my favorite track, but I think we can express ourselves well. In Indonesia, some changes made to the bike paid off, I’m curious to see if the same is true in Argentina as well ”.

In Indonesia after a serious mistake in qualifying in the race Franco Morbidelli has returned to propose itself in the top positions, a trend that the world champion in Moto2 in 2017 wants to follow: “I’m happy to be back in Termas de Rio Hondo after a long time. My staff and I are gaining more and more confidence and familiarity. In Mandalika I had a good feeling with the bike, I hope to feel the same sensations this weekend ”.