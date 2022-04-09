Ducati made history in Austin, placing five bikes in the top five in qualifying. In MotoGP it had never happened and this shows the overwhelming power of the Rosse di Borgo Panigale. The first non-Ducati rider on the starting grid is Fabio Quartararo, who settled for sixth on the American Saturday, thus closing the second row of the Grand Prix of the Americas.

The reigning world champion could do nothing against the overwhelming power of Ducati and, in the run-up to pole position, he slipped. No consequences for the Yamaha rider, who got up to return immediately to the pits and get on the second M1, which then guaranteed him sixth place, almost six tenths from poleman Jorge Martin.

“I tried to give my best”, says a Quartararo who cannot be satisfied but not too angry. “I knew that if I wanted to think about having a great race tomorrow we needed to make a bet and push 100%, but I crashed. In the second run I tried to do my best, it went better but in the first sector I made many mistakes. We could have improved the third and fourth sectors, but when it starts to get too hot we struggle with the grip and we have to go over the limit. But I’m happy because I gave my best and I have nothing to say, because a fall can happen ”.

The idea of ​​having five Ducatis in front of you could represent an impassable wall, however Quartararo doesn’t care: “To be honest, I don’t think it’s a nightmare scenario, because they are already in front. So I prefer to have five Ducatis in front of a Honda or a Suzuki. In the end it doesn’t matter if it’s a Suzuki, a Honda or a Ducati, because all the bikes go very fast. So let’s see how it goes, but I think we have to give our all from the start ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Not only are the builders in front of him indifferent to El Diablo, but he believes that some have a better pace than others. The reigning world champion points to Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez as the riders with the best race pace: “I wouldn’t talk about limiting damage, but there are riders with a great pace. Fortunately the Aprilia remained in Q1 because they have a very strong pace. For me the favorites for tomorrow are Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini. They have a very strong pace and just before I started the interviews we were looking at Enea’s third sector with used tires. In practice it was my sector for the time attack, so we will have to fight a lot on the straight for sure ”.

Bastianini also crashed during qualifying, and will start right next to Quartararo, in fifth position. Marquez, on the other hand, will start from ninth place and will therefore be more late, but these are the two riders that the Yamaha rider will want to keep an eye on: “If you look at Bastianini, for me he is one with the strongest pace together with Marc. Then Martin and Bagnaia have a little less than them, but they still have a great pace. Let’s see how he will go with the degradation of the tires, because they are not bad. We’re not the best, but we’re not that bad either. Let’s try to give our best and see what we can do ”.

With such a balanced and competitive MotoGP, starting from the second row can already become a problem if you also think about who you are in front of. However Quartararo does not set any goals in view of Sunday’s race, but only aims to do well: “I don’t have a particular goal, I just want to have a good race and have fun. Try to make a great start, we’ve had some good ones all weekend, but it’s totally different. The straight opposite the main one is a bit bumpy and uphill. I want to do a good first lap and progress ”.