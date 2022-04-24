The start of the season Fabio Quartararor it was anything but easy. The reigning world champion in the first four races had only reached the podium on one occasion, finishing second in Indonesia. On the occasion of the first European race of the year, however, the Frenchman from Yamaha managed to raise his head in the best possible way. In Portimao, in fact, ‘El Diablo’ scored a super start, he always led the race in the lead with a wide margin over his opponents and finally passed first under the checkered flag. A deserved and special victory, which also earned him the leadership of the drivers’ classification, in cohabitation with Alex Rins.

“I achieved this victory by pushing myself to the limit – said the driver from Nice after the race – to be honest I pushed the same in Argentina and Austin, but our bike feels very good here. The straight is not that long and we have grip. All of this means we can ‘hammer’. Today, I felt great right from the warm up. In the race I made an incredible start. I wanted to race aggressively from the start, because I know that here if we stay behind our rivals then we struggle. And we succeeded. I’m super happy, because I managed to get my first win of the season. The most important thing for me is to never give up, and today we really saw that it is the most important thing “Quartararo concluded.

Definitely less triumphal day instead for Franco Morbidellionly 13th under the checkered flag. “It was a difficult weekend as we needed time to improve our dry setup. We haven’t had any dry sessions before this morning. The bike was a bit better than in warm up, but unfortunately we need to work more on these settings and experience more, which we didn’t get to do this weekend. In the race, I braked early and didn’t accelerate in the right way. I was slow“.