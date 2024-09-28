Fabio Quartararo was frustrated after qualifying sixth on the grid for the Indonesian Grand Prix but falling out of the points in the Mandalika Sprint. Only 12th at the finish line, the 2021 world champion paid the price for an overtaking attempt on Franco Morbidelli, which ended in contact. An accident that highlights the recurring problem with his Yamaha, which he simply feels incapable of overtaking.

“What happened was that the only overtaking I tried to do, seeing as we couldn’t do any, didn’t go well: we lost positions”, he summarizes bitterly. “We couldn’t make an overtaking move and this is clearly our biggest weakness in the race.”

“There was no way to overtake. I attacked as much as I could, but we have less grip than them, less acceleration, more wheelies, more problems stopping the bike… We have no strengths compared to them, so in the race we drive defensively, to avoid being overtaken, but without even being able to do so, we haven’t been able to fight for several years.”

Going a step further in describing his sensations, Fabio Quartararo simply feels like he’s back in the same situation as two years ago… with the difference that the rest of the group obviously hasn’t slowed down.

“I felt like I was in 2022, only the others are clearly much faster than before,” he laments. “In 2022 there weren’t many bikes capable of offering equally good performance, the KTMs weren’t that fast, even the Aprilias weren’t that competitive… But here it’s too complicated to get a good result when you can’t overtake.”

“During the race we lost a position at the start, we managed to stay in seventh position, but when I got closer to Acosta, I felt I had something more, clearly, but we were stuck behind him and couldn’t overtake him. others coming from behind could do it on us. We are too balanced with those in front. It’s quite complicated.”

No short-term improvements

The equation to solve remains the same, that is, finding “the same power as at the beginning of the season, but with more agility”. Faced with Jorge Martin’s comeback at the end of the Sprint, Quartararo could only measure the abyss that still separates his bike from the best: “Martin passed me in the final laps, and I could clearly see that we are still light years away from the their motorbike”.

Despite Yamaha’s intense development program, there is still a large amount of work to be done and nothing to expect in the short term. “I don’t think it’s possible for this year,” says the driver from Nice. “We should have a new engine at the end of the season, but it won’t be an engine with much more power. The important thing would be to have more grip, in order to find something more.”

Asked what his goal was for Sunday’s Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo concluded pessimistically: “In terms of pace I think we can finish in the top 6 or 7, but it will totally depend on the first lap and how long it takes us to warm up. the tyres, because we are struggling in terms of pace, we know what we can do, but we can’t do it in the long term.”