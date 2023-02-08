MotoGP is about to conclude a winter break which was intended to rest the body and mind after a long 2022 championship and a title fight which only ended at the last race in Valencia in November. Having injured his hand twice at the end of the season and again at the beginning of the break, Fabio Quartararo had to take a break before getting back on the bike in January for some training sessions. These reassured him that his wrist is “very good”, as they assure, and he is a physically fit Quartararo who is now anxiously awaiting his imminent reunion with his MotoGP.

“I’ve managed to have a very good winter. I’ve been in the United States for three weeks and mostly in the last ten days I’ve been able to race, so I think I should be fine,” said the 2021 world champion, speaking at the press conference of Canal+ for the launch of the motoring season.

Today, an impatient Fabio Quartararo is counting down the hours that separate him from returning to the track on Friday for the start of the official tests at Sepang. Arriving in Malaysia in time to see the Yamaha test rider lapping at the end of the Shakedown Test, the Frenchman was able to observe firsthand the preparations for the session that will bring together the regular riders in view of the next championship on Friday, and his desire to get back on track it has only increased.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Dorna

“I had the opportunity to participate in the final day of testing in Malaysia with Cal Crutchlow. It looks good, it looks good enough,” he said of the perceived potential, “but I’d rather wait for the verdict and finish the three days of testing.” I can’t wait to start the first tests in two days.”

Although the information leaked from the Sepang paddock on the sidelines of the Shakedown was encouraging, including a considerable gain in top speed for Yamaha, Quartararo did not want to say much more about his precise expectations for this discovery of the 2023 M1, having concluded the tests of Valencia with some disappointment. However, he did not hesitate to praise the work done by Yamaha which, as we know, is trying in every way to demonstrate to its champion that everything possible has been done to eliminate the defects that could have hindered him last season, with the help in particular from Luca Marmorini whose engagement is a clear sign of Iwata’s ambitions for his engine.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

“I can say that Yamaha has worked very hard,” commented Quartararo. “They’ve brought a lot of new stuff and parts to test, which we haven’t been used to in recent years. Apart from a few small things, we haven’t had the opportunity to test many things, and now we’re going to have three very busy days, so it’s going to be a good feeling “.

Beaten by Pecco Bagnaia by just 17 points last season, despite Ducati’s notable dominance over the rest of the field, Fabio Quartararo could wait for the track’s verdict to get a more precise idea of ​​his potential, but he is in any case very clear on the his ambitions. “The clear objective is to fight for the championship,” he said. “I only have one thing in mind: get a second star.”