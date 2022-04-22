The weather conditions were far from optimal in Portimao, the scene of the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Friday’s free practice session in the premier class was affected by the rain and strong wind that hit the Lusitanian track, sending some riders into trouble, including Fabio Quartararo. The reigning world champion does not go beyond the 20th time trial and pays almost 1.4 seconds from the leader of the day, Marc Marquez.

Once again it was the lack of grip in the wet that put the Yamaha in crisis, which even in dry conditions continue to complain about the lack of engine power. However, despite the position with which Quartararo finished his Friday free practice, he is satisfied with the sensations found on the first day in the Algarve. Here last year he won in the first race, falling instead in the second round, but obviously the situation in 2022 is very different.

“The operating window is very difficult, but I think we found something today, because in the end Dovizioso and Morbidelli were fast in FP2,” said El Diablo at the end of the free practice day. “I struggled and didn’t make great laps, but I’m a very sensitive rider on the rear. I feel the rear slip out of me very easily and if it slips just a little, I feel it a lot more than it actually is. I have to fit in a little better and today I got it. Honestly, the location is very bad but my feeling wasn’t that bad. I feel we still have a lot to do, but I’d say the bike isn’t easy ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Looking at the times table, it is undoubted to think that Quartararo will have to work a lot to find the spark and enter directly into Q2 tomorrow, should the weather allow to improve the times in the third free practice session. Despite this, the reigning world champion thinks that this is not the worst weekend among those so far and explains the reasons for the difficulties.

“In Qatar we didn’t have a great pace compared to the others, but Argentina was the worst for me. Alone we had the pace to stay on the podium, but we were lost when we had to overtake. As soon as we are with other riders we are not in great shape. In the data I found that I lost seven tenths in three corners. But I feel much more on the edge than I should be, ”Quartararo says.

However, what stands out most in this Portuguese weekend is the difference of views between the Yamaha riders, who disagree in defining what the M1 needs to go fast. According to Andrea Dovizioso, we need to look for more grip at the rear, while Quartararo is convinced that what Yamaha is mainly lacking is power.

“Dovi says you need grip? No, I do not agree. I think if you ask any rider what they need to be fast, the grip will answer. Because with more grip you can go fast. But I have enough experience with this bike and I can say that the problem is not the grip, but the power. If you ask me twenty times I will answer the same thing. In Austin we only lost a second on the straight, if you take that away from the lap time we could fight for the win. For me they have to be more aggressive and make more changes, but not work on the grip. He has been riding the Ducati for a long time, I think I learned a lot from the bike last year and I think rear grip is not the real problem. We lack a lot of rear grip in the wet, but in the dry it’s not that bad, ”concluded the reigning world champion.