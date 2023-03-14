Yamaha had promised the introduction of a new rear wing on its bike during the Portimão test and the manufacturer did not disappoint! On Sunday Fabio Quartararo completed a few laps with a spectacular spoiler on the rear of his bike, much bigger than the one Aprilia evaluated last year at Mugello.

“To be honest, it’s quite big,” the 2021 World Champion told the official MotoGP website, stating that the piece is unlikely to be kept on the M1: “On the bike it wasn’t so clear, so I don’t think we’ll use it. We’ll look into it and see if it’s beneficial or not, because it wasn’t worse. But it’s not a big improvement.”

Speaking to reporters, Quartararo confirmed that he “didn’t feel any difference” with the item when he was on the track and humorously confided that in the Yamaha garage, the piece’s lack of aesthetics didn’t make it very popular: “My mechanic said ‘I’m sorry for you but I hope it doesn’t work!’.

This part may never be used in the race, but Yamaha may not have said the last word. The builder intended to test two types of aerodynamic appendages in Portimão, but only had time to test his impressive wing.

Another solution was also envisaged – closer to the fins that appeared on Ducati bikes last year and which were copied by several brands, including Yamaha in the Valencia tests at the end of 2023 – but the team didn’t have the time to evaluate it in Portugal. Since these elements are not linked to the homologated fairings, the brand will remain free to test them during the season.

The “Aprilia-type” spoiler would have the main purpose of improving cornering stability, while the “Ducati-type” vertical fins would have the main purpose of avoiding jolts when braking.

Aerodynamics takes on a predominant role

Aprilia also introduced some spectacular new features during the test, although it’s not certain that all of them will be kept in the race. Aerodynamic development is certainly intense in MotoGP right now, and some are starting to worry about its effects. Aleix Espargaró was impressed by Aprilia’s progress, but wondered if the bike is too physical, to the point of causing pain in his arm.

Fabio Quartararo believes that bikes are more sensitive to the wind and he is “sure” that it is a safety problem: “I think the wind has more influence than before. I think the wind has a greater influence than before. Before there were fewer fins and now it has big consequences. Top speeds were also much lower than now. It makes a big difference.”

With Basile Davoine