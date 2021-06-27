Maverick Vinales had commanded every single session of the Dutch MotoGP Grand Prix, but in the race there was the “counterattack” of Fabio Quartararo, absolute ruler of the Assen race, in which he went to sign his fourth victory of the season, the seventh in his career in the premier class, also giving an important break in the world championship standings.

The Spaniard got off to a good start from pole position, but Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia did better than him, with the Frenchman who cut his way a bit, making him lose yet another position in favor of an excellent Takaaki Nakagami.

The Ducatista himself was good at putting himself in front in the very early stages of the race, with the intention of blocking the possible escape of “El Diablo”. Pecco remained in front for five laps, but then in the sixth the transalpine took advantage of the difference in pace in T4 to put his Yamaha in front of everyone.

With two passes under 1’33 “, Fabio immediately managed to give the decisive break, while behind him Bagnaia began to struggle to keep up with the tandem made up of Nakagami and Vinales. Which unfortunately led him to go too many times beyond the limits of the track, running into a long lap penalty, which made him retreat several positions.

Just when Pecco was serving the penalty, Vinales also managed to get rid of Nakagami. Despite having chosen a soft front tire, Maverick still had pace at this point in the race and for a few laps he tried to catch up with Quartararo. The gap, however, was now too big and therefore the Spaniard had to settle for a second place that nevertheless gave Yamaha a great double. However, a positive Sunday for Maverick after the disappointing one in Germany and the rumors that he is ready to change the air in 2022.

In the end, the reigning world champion Joan Mir rose to the lowest step of the podium, author of a good comeback from the fourth row and good at taking advantage of a sudden collapse of Nakagami, who after a slight contact with the Majorcan retreated until ninth place finish with his Honda LCR.

The Suzuki rider then did a good job of defending himself to the end from attacks by Johann Zarco, who was once again the rider who held the Ducati banner higher. The Frenchman, who had also ended up under investigation for a contact with Alex Rins (11th at the finish line), therefore saw his delay in the standings on Quartararo grow again, which became 34 points at the summer break.

Rounding out the top 5 is Miguel Oliveira’s KTM, who broke the streak of three consecutive podiums, but proved once again that the RC16 is now a bike capable of battling for the positions that count on any kind of circuit. . After the penalty, Bagnaia, on the other hand, recovered up to sixth place, which also earned him third in the World Championship, albeit 47 points behind the top.

In fact, the Piedmontese driver overtook his box mate Jack Miller, who crashed at turn 5 and was then forced to surrender by the race direction due to a technical problem. Which caused some controversy in the Ducati garage, where they believed the bike was ok. Now “Jackass” is fifth in the World Championship, 56 points behind, one more than Mir.

After yesterday’s 20th place on the grid, Marc Marquez showed a great comeback, able to bring his Honda back to seventh place, despite the risk of a soft tire at the rear. The Spaniard had to battle until the end with Aleix Espargaro, who once again was able to take Aprilia to the top 10 with the eighth place finish. However, for the Honda rider it was an important race on a very demanding track from a physical point of view.

Danilo Petrucci and Enea Bastianini also brought home some points, finishing in 13th and 15th position respectively. Lorenzo Savadori and Luca Marini were out of the points, while Valentino Rossi was forced to retire: the “Doctor” unfortunately got off to a bad start from the fourth row and ended up in the back again. In an attempt to catch up, he crashed at high speed at turn 7 on lap eight, fortunately getting up without consequences.