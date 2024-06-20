After slipping to the bottom of the table in recent years, Yamaha and Honda have taken important steps to return to the top. Fabio Quartararo has extended his contract with Yamaha until 2026, convinced by the investments made by the brand, illustrated by the hiring from Ducati and the search for a satellite team. Furthermore, the Frenchman is also pushing for the strengthening of the test team.

However, the question of how to allocate resources is likely to arise quite quickly. The 2027 regulations have been unveiled and will see the arrival of a new generation of bikes, with smaller engines, less emphasis on aerodynamics and a ban on lowering gear.

Will Yamaha have to stop developing these items soon? Or will the manufacturer have to focus its efforts on the new regulations, which could represent an opportunity to reshuffle the cards on the table? Fabio Quartararo doesn’t ask himself these questions. The 2021 World Champion believes that, for the moment, the development carried out on the current bike remains advantageous even in the long term.

“I’m not thinking about 2027, but I know that Yamaha is not just focused on next year,” Quartararo said. “I know they are also focusing on the future, but at the moment I think it is very important for us to focus on the present and the near future, because if we improve now it will also help us for the future. That’s what Yamaha is doing. I know they are working hard”.

Fabio Quartararo Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As evidence of this investment, both financial and human, Yamaha immediately scheduled an extra test session in Valencia, made possible by the concessions, taking advantage of the break between the Mugello and Assen races. Quartararo said he was satisfied with this reaction, with effects limited by the fact that the weather ruined the trip.

“Our way of approaching things now is completely different. The Kazakhstan race was postponed and they’ve already found us two days of testing. And we didn’t go there just to do laps. We’re not interested in doing laps; if I go, it’s to try things that focus on our problems. That’s what we’re doing.”

“The amount of material we have to test is enormous and although it is difficult, because obviously I would prefer to fight for the podium or the victory rather than for the back-up positions, but the work we are doing is aimed at getting us back to those places.”