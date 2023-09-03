Barcelona was a real nightmare for Fabio Quartararo, who was forced to go through Q1 in qualifying and make a comeback from the back. Bad incidents at the start forced the restart, but the Catalunya Grand Prix ended with a good seventh position for the Yamaha rider, who appeared more combative and aggressive on this Catalan Sunday.

“It was a good day for me,” El Diablo explained at the end of the race. The secret lies in taking steps backwards, therefore, as he explains: “We went back to the basics of last year in the warm up and it went well, so we decided to use it in the race. I was able to have a good pace. It’s not exactly the first time we’ve gone back to last year’s setup, but this weekend every ride we did there was something different and this morning we decided to go back to last year”.

On the track where he triumphed last year, today he was satisfied with a seventh position which under normal conditions is of little value. However, next week we’ll be back on track not only for the Misano race, but for the tests with a view to 2024: “Mentally it’s difficult to go from winning by six seconds to losing by ten seconds. It’s tough, but I think Yamaha knows how important the Misano tests are. But between now and the start of the pre-season it will be six months. It’s important to work well now, then there’s Valencia in the middle. This will decide many things for 2024 and also for the future”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Having big wings also means using more power, small wings were a good idea, especially on this track. We will probably go back to using the big wings at Misano. But it was also important to compare the aerodynamic packages and to be sure of how they work under braking and elsewhere. It was good to work on it,” she explains.

Undoubtedly however, the theme of the day is the double accident that took place at the start which saw Enea Bastianini trigger a carom first, and then due to the scary highside of Bagnaia: “Enea was inside, it can happen to hit a rider, but unfortunately for he hit five. It can happen, then there was a lot of wind, it’s a mistake that is completely her fault, but there is also a lot of bad luck ”.

When asked about the defending champion’s accident, Quartararo exploded: “I almost hit him, so I saw the flight he made, I saw his fall very well. The thing that needs to change from these situations is that we are in the pits and we are forced to see the crashes over and over again. I honestly think it is incomprehensible. You shouldn’t see falls like this over and over again, for us, for the family. You know, it’s different for us in the end because we’re a little more used to it. But I put myself in the shoes of Pecco’s parents or any other rider, having to review those images and see your child or a relative get hurt is tough”.