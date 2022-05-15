No victory or podium, but still important points brought home to defend the first position in the world championship standings. The home Grand Prix of Fabio Quartararo it is bitter-sweet for the reigning world champion, who in his France limited the loss of points from Bastianini and Aleix Espargarò and extended further on Pecco Bagnaia, who ended up on the ground while he was in second position. In front of the microphones at the end of the day, however, the feeling is that the Nice native sees his glass much more empty than full. The reason? The usual problems of his Yamaha M1which prevent him from moving up the rankings every time the # 20 is in the back for some reason.

“Today was very frustrating – commented Quartararo himself to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – because as soon as I miss a start or make a mistake, even a small one, the race is over. Today, apart from the first corner of the first lap, I didn’t even overtake. Marc made a mistake and I passed it. Then Rins fell, Mir himself and Bagnaia himself. I didn’t even overtake, because you can’t – the defending champion complained – while exiting the curves the others take too much advantage. It’s impossible”.

Despite the difficult moment experienced by all the other pilots of the Iwata house, Quartararo explained that not wanting to seek alliances with other riders against the Ducati patrol. “I’m not looking for allies. Of course, when you have a partner close to you as a performance you can look into what is faster or not. But ultimately this is more about the time attack or the pace. In the race there is nothing to do. – concluded the Frenchman – I struggle to find opportunities to overcome. Bastianini, Miller and Espargarò in front were very strong. Our pace was faster than Aleix and Jack, but I can’t overtake. I was halfway behind Aleix and I couldn’t even attack ”.