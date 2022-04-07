There won’t be any bikes yet, but the riders will. And among these there are those who are hungry for redemption. For example, Fabio Quartararo. Net of the pole position and the second place of Mandalika, the reigning world champion certainly cannot be happy with a classification that still sees him at -10 from the leader Aleix Espargaró. Certainly not an eternity, but the French need to go fast right away. And, therefore, Yamaha must provide him with an M1 that does not suffer the pains of hell on the straights and in the fast corners. Certainly Austin, for these reasons, will not facilitate the plans of the Frenchman or those of his team-mate Franco Morbidelli, but both are confident in view of this weekend.

“Austin played a key role in my championship win last year. That second place was like a win because he gave me the first match point for the championship“, he said El Diablo to Yamaha channels. “This time we come here in a totally different situation and with a different mentality. Last year I always tried to win, but I was also trying to keep the lead in the championship. Now we can afford to go on the attack more. We will do our best as always. The rear grip here was pretty good last year, but the bumps were a problem. The track has been resurfaced, I’m curious to see what we can do this time“.

Morbidelli echoes his teammate: “I like Austin a lot, it’s nice to be back here after a disappointing Argentine Grand Prix finish. This track is difficult, but it is one of my favorites. Last year I was unable to push because my leg was not yet 100% healed, and the bumps aggravated the situation. This year should be a completely different story. I am completely fit and the track has been resurfaced, I can’t wait to race at COTA again“.