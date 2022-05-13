Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli they closed the combined free practice at Le Mans in sixth and 12th place respectively. The two Yamaha riders used all the time available on Friday in France to test the dry trim options of their YZR-M1s in view of what promises to be a variable weekend, with a probability of rain not to be underestimated especially in view. of the race. And it is precisely in view of Sunday that the Diablo and the Soft they worked. More on the ball for the host, who finished the first session in fourth place while in the afternoon he suffered a bit of traffic in the time attack: 0.492 his delay from Enea Bastianini. The Italian, on the other hand, crashed in the middle of the first session and this certainly influenced the rest of the morning, which ended in 20th place: great steps forward in the afternoon, but another crash prevented him from completing the last fastest lap. These are their words after the Friday at Le Mans.

Fabio Quartararo: “It was a good day because the pace was really good in both FP1 and FP2. We have good potential with the mids and mids. Today I found a lot of traffic on the track, even during the time attack, but I think I’m not the only one. I was unable to improve, but I think it was useful to collect data for tomorrow. At the moment it is not yet clear who could be in the lead, because we are all very close here at Le Mans. It will be a really interesting weekend, I think we will have a great weekend. It was great to race in front of so many French fans. I feel happy and they are having fun. This is the most important aspect“.

Franco Morbidelli: “The conditions were a bit particular. There have been many falls today. But speaking of me, even today we worked to improve my feeling. In fact, towards the end of the day we have found some good sensations that allowed me to do a great lap time and to get closer to the best Yamaha, that is Fabio. Today it went well, then. Tomorrow we will try to improve even more. I feel quite confident ”.