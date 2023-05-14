Fabio Quartararo didn’t get the race he was hoping for at Le Mans. Two years after an arm pump operation, the Yamaha rider felt new pain before the start and sought treatment at the medical center set up by Quirónprevención, which replaced the Clinica Mobile this year. But after a few laps, the Yamaha rider felt discomfort again which, according to him, prevented him from getting anything better than the seventh place finish.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the race I was hoping for,” the Frenchman explained to Canal+. “I had a small physical problem just before the race, I had an arm treatment and it was a bit too aggressive, my arm was hurting from mid-race, so I think we could have done a better result. Maybe not fight for the podium, but finishing in the top 5 I think would have been doable.”

The physiotherapist who took care of him exaggerated, ending up reviving the pain in the race. “He was someone who pressed on my forearm like crazy,” Quartararo told reporters. “In a nutshell, before the race it was fine, but as soon as it started, my arm swelled up, from the middle of the race to the end. In the middle of the race I said to myself ‘well, it’s over, I can’t do anything more’. The pain remained stable until the end, it was a little more painful. But honestly, it was just too much.”

“I don’t want to say they made a mistake, but it’s the first time they’ve treated me so harshly before a race and I’ve felt it on the bike,” he said. “So, unfortunately, it was complicated. I think we can say that all the negative moments happen now. As for the bike, I think we’ve managed to take a small step forward since yesterday.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Marc Fleury

In these difficult circumstances, Fabio Quartararo still managed to gain positions during the race. Starting 13th, he took advantage of the numerous crashes to finish in seventh place, a result which does not reflect the progress made on the bike since Saturday but which could hardly have been better in such an environment.

“Obviously we finished seventh, but honestly it wasn’t the race I expected, that I wanted: not being able to defend myself was the most difficult thing. But I think, as I said, we’re starting to find some feeling with the bike From Sprint, we have decided not to touch anything, we are on a basis of 2021 and 2022. And from then on it will be up to me to do the work ”.

“It’s interesting to see that we’re starting to recover some feeling: today I couldn’t brake but I still managed to fight a bit for this position which unfortunately isn’t what I expected”, added Quartararo. “But under the circumstances I think I amazed myself to be able to last 14 laps with incredible pain in my arm. It’s already better than before, but it’s frustrating that I’ve never had this problem and have it today. But it’s part of the job “.

Fabio Quartararo is however aware that his result is mainly due to the crashes in front of him. “I don’t see it as a comeback because six riders crashed in front of me, so it’s not a comeback,” said El Diablo, who was hoping for a better result: “It’s not a good result. The riders who crashed weren’t behind me. If those seven or eight riders had been behind me, I honestly might have been happy, but now I’m not at all.”

With Fabien Gaillard