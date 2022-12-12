Fabio Quartararo reported via his social channels that he was the victim of a fall, reportedly occurred on Sunday, while he was doing motocross training with some other riders. An accident which resulted in a fracture in his left hand, although fortunately for the Yamaha rider the extent of the damage will not require surgery, just a rest period to recover.

“Yesterday I suffered a crash during motocross training and sustained a small fracture in my left hand. No need for surgery, just time to recover,” he wrote on his social media.

Among other things, this is not the first injury of the Frenchman’s tormented second part of the season: during FP4 of the Malaysian Grand Prix he in fact ran into a crash in which he suffered a small fracture in the middle finger of his left hand, the same injured yesterday.

Initially, it appeared that the 2021 world champion was due to undergo surgery after the end of the season, which had seen him bow to Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati in the title race. However, at a later stage, Yamaha had ruled out this hypothesis.

“Ultimately Quartararo will not undergo surgery, he has recovered satisfactorily from his injury and the operation is more for aesthetic than therapeutic reasons, so ultimately it will not be performed,” Yamaha told Motorsport.com .

Even in the case of yesterday’s injury, it still seems that “El Diablo” will manage without going under the surgeon’s knife. After all, he doesn’t lack time to recover, given that the MotoGP riders are facing their winter break.

The engines for the starters will only be rekindled during the pre-season tests in Sepang, which will take place in Malaysia from 10 to 12 February. Therefore, there is absolutely no rush, even if physical preparation will become a fundamental aspect in 2023, when there will be the introduction of the Sprint Races on Saturdays. Not to mention that there will be no less than 21 GPs included in the longest calendar in the history of the World Championship.