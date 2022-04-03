Even in Q2 in Argentina the ‘tense stories’ between two friends continued like Fabio Quartararo And Jack Miller, already at loggerheads for an overtaking a little too close to the limit during the Indonesian Grand Prix. The Ducati rider, in fact, found himself in full trajectory, proceeding slowly when El Diablo arrived at a very high speed. The reigning champion was forced to slow down, losing the first lap of the second run of Q2 with new rubber. For this ‘impeding’ Jack Miller was penalized by retreating three positions on the starting grid.

“On this track, at least for us at Yamaha, you have to do the lap on the first attempt, because the tire already loses a tenth or a tenth and a half in the second lap. Anyway I have to be honest, I don’t think we were in the front row. We have a bit of margin and an excellent pace, the warm-up will be interesting, there is the possibility of recovering in the race “, explained the transalpine pilot. Quartararo will start from the second row thanks to the sixth position obtained in Qualifying and will have to defend himself on the long straight from the opponent’s missile motorbikes and then assert the cycling quality of the M1 in the other sections of the track.

Far away all the other Yamaha M1s, with Franco Morbidelli just 15th: “I wasn’t able to make the most of the new tires and it was a real shame, because the pace in FP2 was good. We took a few steps back trying to make changes to improve my feeling on the bike, we still have warm-up to find the right feeling and thus try to get back into the race “.