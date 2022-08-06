The British Grand Prix started uphill for Fabio Quartararo, who will be forced to serve in the race the penalty imposed in Assen five weeks ago for the accident he caused in which he involved Aleix Espargaro. The penalty and the Long Lap Penalty (which he will have to carry out as a penalty for the fall) were at the center of the controversy over the weekend due to the lack of uniformity of judgment.

But the reigning world champion prefers to leave behind everything that is not about the track and focuses on a difficult weekend to manage. Quartararo will start from the fourth box and open the second row, but pays a delay from the poleman Zarco of only 171 thousandths. This is a very short ranking, with the top ten drivers within eight tenths of a second, so strategy will be crucial.

For Quartararo it will be even more so than ever, given that he will have to serve the penalty and try to recover as many positions as possible once he returns from the Long Lap Penalty: “It is not me who chooses when to do it, it will be the Race Direction, who will decide within the first three laps. We hope to be able to do it when the group is already a bit grainy, also because the exit is a bit dangerous. I hope that the Race Direction will impose it on me as late as possible, so it will be safer for me and for the others, there will be less risk at the exit ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In any case, Quartararo will not spare himself in the race and will go on the attack, without thinking too much about the championship. In this sense he could be “favored” by a definitely stoic but definitely painful Aleix Espargaro after the very bad fall in FP4. Although the direct rival is not at 100% of his physical form, the Yamaha rider will have to face a decidedly competitive grid and is not obsessed with the idea of ​​having to win at all costs: “We will have to do our best, and then we will see that rhythm we will have. Compared to last year, the group is more compact, the tire does not drop, but this is something that will have to be seen in the race ”.

“Zarco is the fastest, but we have the pace to fight,” says El Diablo, taking a look at his rivals. The reigning champion will share the second row with Aleix Espargaro, sixth, and with Pecco Bagnaia, more opaque in this qualifying and fifth on the grid. The two are the main contenders for the title, but the driver from Nice looks to himself: “Pecco is not far away, as is Aleix. I don’t think the fall changes anything for him. However, I prefer to take the Long Lap calmly rather than land on the ground. I don’t think this changes my life ”.

“It seems that with the Long Lap you save time, but I have not understood this thing”, explains Quartararo in reference to the controversy that arose over the sanction. “I haven’t actually found anyone yet to say I deserved this penalty. I made a mistake, but it needs to be removed after a month and a half. There are circuits in which 3 seconds are lost, in others, such as at the Sachsenring, in which five tenths are lost. Here at Silverstone, on the other hand, more than a second is lost. We will probably find some traffic on the way back, but we cannot do otherwise. I gave my all to start as far forward as possible and got a fourth position on the grid ”.