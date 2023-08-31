The Barcelona track brings back great memories of Fabio Quartararo, who triumphed last year reaching the climax of a season that then collapsed. The great difficulties of the second half of 2022 are also recurring in this 2023, in which he is still fasting from victories and boasts only one podium. A decidedly poor palmarès for the Yamaha rider, who has now changed his approach aware that he cannot fight for the top positions at the moment.

In the current situation, which sees him only 11th with 73 points, El Diablo doesn’t have high expectations for the Catalan Grand Prix, despite a brilliant past. The Frenchman arrives at the Montmelo race satisfied with his preparation for the weekend, even if he doesn’t feel able to fight for the top, he knows he has some points in favor on the Barcelona track: “We can only say positive things from the week of training, so I feel good. Last year is not useful, because every year in MotoGP here it has been good on this track. I have always fought for the win. We will see where we will be faster and slower, but in comparison with the others we will see where we will be. As I said in Austria, I have to be positive and give 100% to fight for what we want.”

What is missing from the M1 is now known. Top speed is one of the weakest points, but what worries the rider from Nice is also the lack of grip that the Montmelo has. As always, qualifying is a fundamental piece for the success of the weekend, but as long as it finds difficulty, it will always be a run-up: “In general, it’s a tough year, but first of all, qualifying is super important. The overall pace is never that bad. But starting so far away, having straight lines and having difficulty overtaking doesn’t help.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We’ll see how the situation is at this track, there will also be some help with the fast corners before the long straight, that will be good. Hard braking, fast cornering should suit our bike well. The problem here will be low grip, which is a difficulty for us. On Friday we are very slow compared to the others, on Saturday we improve and on Sunday as well, but this year we don’t have time and this will be the great challenge of the weekend”, continues Quartararo.

This year, the Barcelona race has been moved from June to September, so the weather conditions vary. For the weekend, a few drops of rain are forecast which could change the cards on the table. However, according to Quartararo, very little will change as far as he is concerned: “Some particular or insidious conditions may favor us, but it doesn’t make much difference because, to be honest, the bike has been the same since the beginning of the year. We only changed the aerodynamics at Silverstone, a few small things, but that’s basically the setup.”

“It was the first update in which I felt a slight improvement,” says the 2021 world champion when speaking of the new aerodynamics that Yamaha introduced at Silverstone. “But in one sense, then it was worse in another area. For the wheelie it was better, but the hull was bigger and we lost more speed, where we already lose a lot. In terms of development, nothing will be that useful, because we don’t have anything new to try. What will be useful will be the test on Monday after Misano”, concludes the Frenchman.