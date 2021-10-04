Fabio Quartararo, on Twitter, called the second place won in Austin in the GP of the Americas on “Most important podium of my career. A second position that is worth gold “. Words that clearly express how, managing to precede the finish line Pecco Bagnaia, the Yamaha Frenchman has realized that he has now put more than a hand and a half on the MotoGP world title. With three Grands Prix still to be contested (Misano-2, Portimao and Valencia), the young talent from Nice brought his margin over the Ducati rider to 52 points. A huge booty, which seems to protect him from the many twists that this season of the World Championship has given us.

The most important podium of my career… second place that taste like gold. Thanks to my team for the incredible job 💙 pic.twitter.com/68gOhQazlc – Fabio Quartararo (@ FabioQ20) October 4, 2021

The bishop of the Iwata house could close the games already in Italy, right on the track of Bagnaia’s house. An eventuality that Quartararo himself has already said he does not want to hit at all costs. Clearly, however, being able to put an end to the arithmetic discourse as soon as possible is the goal of the whole Yamaha environment. To be sure of the title, the 22-year-old from beyond the Alps will have to leave Misano with at least 50 points of margin on Bagnaia. Any race result that sees him cross the finish line in a better position than the Ducati rider would therefore guarantee the Japanese manufacturer the first drivers’ title since 2015.

However, on the weekend of 19 September, Bagnaia’s success demonstrated how the track named after Marco Simoncelli suited the Piedmontese rider and his Ducati particularly well. A rerun of that podium, with Pecco first and Quartararo second, would keep the games still open, even if only on a purely arithmetic level. Quartararo can indeed afford to lose at most two points from rival. In case of arrival on equal points at the end of the season, the transalpine would prevail, due to the highest number of victories obtained. With Bagnaia fourth, for example, a fifth place would be enough for Quartararo to celebrate.

Quartararo is 2021 world champion already in Misano if …

arrives in front of Bagnaia.

arrives behind Bagnaia losing a maximum of two points (4th-5th, 5th-7th, 6th-8th and so on).

Bagnaia finishes 14th or worse.