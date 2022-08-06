The hunt for Fabio Quartararo to his second world title in his career. The Frenchman of Yamaha in the qualifying of the British GP, at the Silverstone circuit, was beaten by the Ducati of Johann Zarco and Jack Miller and by the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, but he will still have the opportunity to compete in a leading race tomorrow, despite the long lap penalty to be served for the facts of Assen. Today, however, the reigning champion appeared angry at the end of Q2, despite an overall good result.

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of the day, Yamaha’s # 20 explained the reasons for his regret: “Getting a better ride than this was difficult – the defending champion confessed – and therefore seeing that it was only worth the fourth time was a bit frustrating. There are many areas of the track where I would like more power, but there isn’t. But being only a tenth and a half from pole means that the lap was really good ”. Quartararo’s main antagonist in the league, Aleix Espargarò, risked not being able to take part in Q2 due to a tremendous highside during PL4. In the end, however, the Spaniard from Aprilia held out, managing to collect an excellent sixth starting box.

“He was lucky after a crash like this – commented Quartararo, commenting on the performance of his friend-rival – tomorrow we will both be on the grid and we will see if we can have a good fight. In FP4 the race pace was not bad, this is important to know. Even with the used tire I did between 59.3 and 59.6, so I’m happy. The track has changed a lot since last year. The rubber does not drop as much and there is more grip – concluded the pilot from beyond the Alps – this is a shame for us, because a strong point of our bike and mine personally is managing the tire well when it drops “.