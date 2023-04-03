The Argentine Grand Prix was anything but simple for Fabio Quartararo, who found himself struggling with his Yamaha as early as Friday. Sunday went no better and, in an attempt not to lose ground in the early stages of the race, he was involved in a contact with Takaaki Nakagami which dropped him at the back of the group forcing him to rebuild his race from scratch.

The Frenchman from Yamaha crossed the finish line in seventh position after a furious comeback and leaves Termas de Rio Hondo with different sensations. If on the one hand he is happy for having somehow saved his race by overtaking and showing solidity in the wet, he is certainly also frustrated with what happened with the LCR driver in the first corners.

“I’m both happy and sad, because when there’s always someone busting your balls on the first lap it’s frustrating for nothing. My start was quite good and I think I was in the same position, I wasn’t that far away and I did that kind of movement, it looks like the last lap but it’s not. The positive thing is that we went from last to seventh place, I think our pace was quite good. So, I’m happy”, summarized Quartararo at the end of the Gran Argentina Prize.

Half happy…yes, because the contact with Nakagami on the first lap certainly ruined his race right away. However, what most upsets the rider from Nice is the lack of consequences that the Japanese’s action had: “I don’t understand what they’re doing. I watched the Moto3 race, Ayumu Sasaki made a really clean overtake at turn 5, but he touched slightly another rider and received a penalty, while in MotoGP we always do. Sasaki had to give up a position, while Nakagami went into Turn 7 like a kamizake and destroyed my race in one corner without achieving anything. I don’t know , it is always the same people who do these things”.

El Diablo then goes into the specifics of the race and believes that without the contact, which forced him to comeback, he would have had the pace to fight for the top 5. It is a realistic hypothesis if we take into consideration the fact that Franco Morbidelli cut the finish line in fourth position, riding an M1 that seemed to have been found in his hands: “Without the contact, I think I would have been in the top five. I think the top five would have been a result we could have achieved. It went pretty well. I saw that the team was very happy, it’s not normal for my team, so I think my pace was very good. Also in regards to overtaking, there weren’t many riders who crashed in front of me. So, I think we can take some advantage of the pace we had in the wet.”

“It’s good that in the wet we showed that we have a very good pace, and that in the dry we showed that actually our first day of testing was the last day in Portimao and we didn’t have our base. In FP1 we tried a bike, in FP2 we wanted to try but it was still difficult. In the Sprint Race I went to another setting. If the race had been tried [principale] I would have tried another bike. We are not ready yet. I’m always angry because I would like to be up front, but I know there’s a lot of work to do to be at the top”, explains Quartararo.

Despite Morbidelli’s excellent result and Quartararo’s great comeback, the latter knows that there is still a lot of work to do at Yamaha to be able to be constantly in front and fight for the top positions: “Obviously I’m trying to get new elements. I think for Jerez we will have some news, they won’t change my life but whenever we can find half a tenth or something similar we have to take it. And I hope that in the Jerez tests we can try some really good parts. I think we have an exhaust to test that looks a little better, some aerodynamics which is super important, because we’re using really old stuff.”

On a complicated Sunday, Quartararo put a patch on and was also “helped” by Bagnaia’s misstep, who slipped when he was second. The reigning world champion ran into a zero, but the Yamaha rider doesn’t look much at the standings at the moment: “I think there are still 38 races. If I start thinking about the championship now without fighting for the top five, I think it’s bad. So first I want to work as hard as possible to find a solution, and then we can talk about the championship.”

Filed Argentina, we fly to Austin, where the Grand Prix of the Americas will be held in two weeks. Even in the United States, the Frenchman’s expectations aren’t very high: “Like today, nothing exceptional. I think the weather is excellent in Austin and we can work a little more on our bike. But at the moment I don’t have an objective position. I want to be fast and stay with the leaders, and whatever position we have to fight to get it and stay calm.”