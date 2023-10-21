MotoGP, Australian GP 2023: the starting grid

1st Row 1. Jorge Martin

1’27.246 Ducati 2. Brad Binder

1’27.662 KTM 3. Francis Bagnaia

1’27.714 Ducati 2nd Row 4. Aleix I will spread

1’27.844 Aprilia 5. Johann Zarco

1’27.903 Ducati 6. Fabio By Giannantonio

1’27.919 Ducati 3rd Row 7. Marc Marquez

1’28.012 Honda 8. Jack Miller

1’28.074 KTM 9. Mavericks Viñales

1’28.093 Aprilia 4th Row 10. Mark Bezzecchi

1’28.121 Ducati 11. Pol I will spread

1’28.234 GasGas 12. Aeneas Bastianini

1’28.287 Ducati 5th Row 13. Alex Marquez

1’28.324 Ducati 14. Raul Fernandez

1’28.607 Aprilia 15. Joan Mir

1’28.841 Honda 6th Row 16. Fabio Quartararo

1’28.925 Yamaha 17. Augustus Fernandez*

1’28.435 GasGas 18. Luke Marini

1’29.047 Ducati 7th Row 19. Miguel Oliveira

1’29.182 Aprilia 20. Frank Morbidelli

1’29.419 Yamaha 21. Takaaki Nakagami

1’29.832 Honda

*Penalized three positions for obstructing Fabio Quartararo at the end of practice

The news of the Qualifying

In Q1 Francesco Bagnaia he did not fail to access Q2 in 1’28″160, together with the reigning world champion he passed to the final phase of Qualifying Marc Marquez taking advantage of the reference of Augusto Fernandez, fourth in Q1 and then 17th on the grid due to the effect of the three penalty positions relating to the impediment against Fabio Quartararo.

In Q2 Jorge Martin he was impressive leading the pack in both the first and second runs. In the second run, then, he demolished the track record in 1’27″ 246, also beaten by Brad Binder and Francesco Bagnaia, both of whom, however, were four tenths behind.

Second row for Aleix Espargarò, Johann Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio, then Marc Marquez, Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales, Marco Bezzecchi, Pol Espargarò, and Enea Bastianini complete the top-12. Appointment at 06:10 for the Grand Prix brought forward to today to avoid the strong winds expected tomorrow where – if possible – the Sprint will take place at 05:00 Italian time.