MotoGP Austria, Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. Jorge Martin 1:27.748
Ducati
|2. Francesco Bagnaia 1:27.889
Ducati
|3. Marc Márquez 1:28.292
Ducati
|2nd row
|4. Aleix Espargaro 1:28.344
Aprilia
|5. Jack Miller 1:28.546
KTM
|6. Maverick Vinales 1:28.670
Aprilia
|3rd row
|7. Enea Bastianini 1:28.682
Ducati
|8. Franco Morbidelli 1:28.724
Ducati
|9. Marco Bezzecchi 1:28.732
Ducati
|4th row
|10. Pol Espargaro 1:28.763
KTM
|11. Alex Marquez 1:28.792
Ducati
|12. Brad Binder 1:28.910
KTM
|5th row
|13. Miguel Oliveira 1:28.635
Aprilia
|14. Peter Acosta 1:28.659
KTM
|15. Fabio Quartararo 1:29.047
Yamaha
|6th row
|16. Augustus Fernandez 1:29.104
KTM
|17. Johann Zarco 1:29.165
Honda
|18. Luke Marini 1:29.259
Honda
|7th row
|19. Joan Mir 1:29.344
Honda
|20. Raul Fernandez 1:29.428
Aprilia
|21. Alex Rins 1:29.552
Yamaha
|8th row
|22. Takaaki Nakagami 1:29.612
Honda
MotoGP Austria, Qualifying Report
The program
MotoGP returns to the track at 3pm for the 14-lap Sprint. Tomorrow the Warm Up at 9.40am, while the 11th Grand Prix of the year will begin at 2pm.
