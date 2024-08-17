by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Austria, Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Jorge Martin 1:27.748

Ducati 2. Francesco Bagnaia 1:27.889

Ducati 3. Marc Márquez 1:28.292

Ducati 2nd row 4. Aleix Espargaro 1:28.344

Aprilia 5. Jack Miller 1:28.546

KTM 6. Maverick Vinales 1:28.670

Aprilia 3rd row 7. Enea Bastianini 1:28.682

Ducati 8. Franco Morbidelli 1:28.724

Ducati 9. Marco Bezzecchi 1:28.732

Ducati 4th row 10. Pol Espargaro 1:28.763

KTM 11. Alex Marquez 1:28.792

Ducati 12. Brad Binder 1:28.910

KTM 5th row 13. Miguel Oliveira 1:28.635

Aprilia 14. Peter Acosta 1:28.659

KTM 15. Fabio Quartararo 1:29.047

Yamaha 6th row 16. Augustus Fernandez 1:29.104

KTM 17. Johann Zarco 1:29.165

Honda 18. Luke Marini 1:29.259

Honda 7th row 19. Joan Mir 1:29.344

Honda 20. Raul Fernandez 1:29.428

Aprilia 21. Alex Rins 1:29.552

Yamaha 8th row 22. Takaaki Nakagami 1:29.612

Honda

MotoGP Austria, Qualifying Report

(updating)

MotoGP Austria, live Qualifying

You can relive the excitement of the Red Bull Ring Qualifying with our live commentary.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track at 3pm for the 14-lap Sprint. Tomorrow the Warm Up at 9.40am, while the 11th Grand Prix of the year will begin at 2pm.