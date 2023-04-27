The 2023 season was expected to be the longest in MotoGP history with a whopping 21 events, but it was cut down to 20 after the FIM and Dorna Sports announced on Wednesday that the inaugural Kazakhstan GP was canceled due to problems with circuit approval.

The new season kicked off on March 26 in Portugal and will conclude on November 26 in Valencia. However, ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, MotoGP has announced that Qatar will return to host the season-opening round and will do so over the weekend of March 8-10.

Qatar lost its traditional opening slot in the 2023 season due to track work that had to be carried out ahead of the return of Formula 1, and Lusail will therefore host MotoGP on the weekend of 19 November.

MotoGP has also set pre-season test dates for next year, with three days of official testing taking place from 6-8 February in Malaysia and another two, from 19-20 February, in Qatar.

A one-day test for 2024 will also take place on the Tuesday following the Valencia GP in November.

“The dates for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix may be announced,” reads a MotoGP statement.

“8-10 March 2024 is the provisional date proposed to the FIM, while MotoGP prepares to return to the spectacular floodlights of Qatar for the first event of the season”.

“Before an exception in 2023 due to an extensive refurbishment of the circuit facilities, Qatar has opened the championship for the last 16 consecutive seasons and will now do so again.”

“The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix will take place on November 19, for the penultimate round of the year, before MotoGP returns less than four months later for the 2024 opener.”

“Testing for 2024 will start as early as November, when we get the first taste of next year’s starting grid in a one-day test just after the end of the 2023 season.”

“The Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, which will host the last race of the season, will host this one-day test on Tuesday 28 November 2023.”

No further dates have been announced for the 2024 races yet.