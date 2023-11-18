MotoGP, it’s great Italy in Lusail

The Azzurri you don’t expect show off a dazzling smile at Lusail: I’m Luca Marini and Fabio By Giannantoniostar performers in the qualifications of the Qatar Grand Prix and authors of a great Italian one-two topped by the double front row of the Gresini team (thanks to Alex Marquez) and the six out of six scored by Ducati on the grid.

This is an important result, especially for Di Giannantonio: although his future in MotoGP is in question (he was supposed to go first to Honda HRC and then to the Mooney VR46 team but so far nothing has happened), the Roman is demonstrating with his talent and great professionalism deserve a place in MotoGP in 2024 on that bike that Marini himself could leave if he moved to Honda. The trio that make up the front row commented on the qualifying a Sky Sports MotoGPthese are their words.

Marini’s words

“I’m really happy, it was a great lap, I felt very good. It’s always nice to take pole and be the fastest of everyone. Honestly, we’ll see about the race pace later, it will be a little more difficult for the tire choice. But for qualifying that’s fine. I had a great ride: maybe there were some mistakes, maybe they could have done a little better, but we’ll see next time“.

The words of Di Giannantonio

“We did a terrible job, I’m really happy. Honestly, I expected pole because the time was really good, but Luca was a little faster than us, he was very good. I’m happy, we’re always fast in all conditions and also in terms of pace it seems like we have a good chance. We did a very concrete FP2 to understand which tire to use for the race, there will be a nice mix of choices in the race, but we are convinced that the things we have done will lead us to a good result“.

Marquez’s words

“Honestly it was a little unexpected. Making the third time was unexpected, because I didn’t have the confidence and feeling of Malaysia. I struggle a bit, but the others do too: all the Ducati riders struggle, it’s very difficult to understand the track especially with regards to the front tyre: there is perhaps a point where there is a lot of grip, in others in some areas there is less. It’s very difficult, but I think being on the front row is important for tomorrow too. The choice of front tire will be very important: we’ll see how it goes, but starting from the front and trying to be among the first is very important. Let’s try to get on the podium this afternoon. The fall? I understood it, I went long at turn 2 and picked up some dirt, then the front closed. Nothing special, it’s not an incomprehensible fall. For the Sprint it will be difficult, because it seems that the soft at the back drops a lot, I think the hard has a better chance of doing the long race but also the Sprint, and for the front it depends on the temperature. Now if you choose medium or soft you struggle“.