MotoGP Qatar, the Sprint ranking

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 J. Martin Ducati 11 20:22.634 2 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 11 +0.391 3 L. Marini Ducati 11 +2,875 4 TO. Marquez Ducati 11 +3,370 5 F. Bagnaia Ducati 11 +3,957 6 M. Viñales Aprilia 11 +4,239 7 B. Binder KTM 11 +5,761 8 F. Quartararo Yamaha 11 +6,454 9 TO. Fernandez KTM 11 +8,285 10 J. Zarco Ducati 11 +8,314 11 M. Marquez Honda 11 +9,596 12 J. Miller KTM 11 +10,173 13 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 11 +10,646 14 R. Fernandez Aprilia 11 +11,117 15 F. Morbidelli Yamaha 11 +12.163 16 P. Espargaro KTM 11 +12,745 17 THE. Lecuona Honda 11 +19,285 18 T. Nakagami Honda 11 +26,238 19 J. Mir Honda 11 +28,446 20 AND. Bastianini Ducati 11 +35,553 Rit. TO. Espargaro Aprilia 0 Fall Rit. M. Oliveira Aprilia 0 Fall

MotoGP Qatar, the news of the Sprint

Of malice, muscles and heart, Jorge Martin wins the 12th victory of the season, the eighth in the Sprints, now his cup of tea. Despite starting from fifth position, the Spaniard makes his way upstream, passing one rider after another, starting with his rival in the standings Francesco Bagnaia, passed decisively already on the second lap. They then fall under the blows of Martinator also Alex Marquez and finally the poleman Luca Marini, who had to fold with seven laps to go.

While Cyclone Martin rages on the track, “Pecco” plays a defensive game, perhaps also psychologically conditioned by the initial overtaking by his rival. The Ducati rider never gets to the heart of the Grand Prix and is content with a fifth place which allows him to still lead the World Championship, with a gap of seven points on Martin. But compared to yesterday the gap has halved, and without a change of gear this Martin risks getting even closer tomorrow.

Second place for a sumptuous Fabio By Giannantonioauthor of an almost perfect weekend so far. Diggia he was a little uncertain at the start, but showed off a great pace which even allowed him to threaten Martin in the final laps. This Sprint is another great spot for his stay in MotoGP, as well as further confirmation of how Honda is right to grab Marini, third today. Alex Marquez fourth ahead of Bagnaia, Viñales, Binder, Quartararo (who recovers from 14th place) and Augusto Fernandez also scored points. Marc Marquez was eleventh, Marco Bezzecchi was 13th, evidently still in pain in his right shoulder. Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaró and Miguel Oliveira fell at the first corner. The latter two are at the medical center for tests.

MotoGP Qatar, Sprint live

The program and the ranking

The MotoGP returns to the track at 1.40pm for the warm up, but clearly all the waiting is for the Grand Prix which will award the important points of the weekend: start at 6pm. For Martin it will be another opportunity to recover points in Bagnaia. After the winning comeback in today’s Sprint, the Spanish rider from the Prima Pramac Racing team has a gap of just seven points from the reigning world champion.