Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 21 39:34.869 2 B. Binder KTM 21 +1,329 3 J. Martin Ducati 21 +1,933 4 M. Marquez Ducati 21 +3,429 5 E. Bastianini Ducati 21 +5,153 6 A. Marquez Ducati 21 +6,791 7 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati 21 +9.161 8 A. Espargaró Aprilia 21 +11,242 9 P. Acosta KTM 21 +11,595 10 M. Viñales Aprilia 21 +13,197 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 21 +17,701 12 J. Zarco Honda 21 +18.075 13 J. Mir Honda 21 +18,437 14 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 21 +19.194 15 M. Oliveira Aprilia 21 +20,717 16 A. Rins Yamaha 21 +24.093 17 A. Fernandez KTM 21 +24.106 18 F. Morbidelli Ducati 21 +24.641 19 T. Nakagami Honda 21 +25,556 20 L. Marini Honda 21 +42.422 21 J. Miller KTM 21 +42.761 Rit. R. Fernandez Aprilia 17 Technical problem

Jorge Martin calls, Francesco Bagnaia he replies. The two very favorites for the 2024 World Championship will share the inaugural weekend of the World Championship: after the Sprint won by the Spaniard, “Pecco” cleared the field of misunderstandings, reaffirming his supremacy in the Motorcycle World Championship. The world champion did very well in the very first stages: starting fifth, he took half the track to reach the top, putting himself in front of a Martin who is unable to keep up with his pace, and who is actually preceded by a great Brad Binder.

For the first half of the race Pedro puts on a show Acosta, who moved up from eighth place to threaten Martin for third place. Maybe the rookie The Spaniard wants a little too much from his KTM from the GasGas team, and in the second part he begins to fall back to ninth place: Marc takes over first Marquez (placed a few laps earlier), then the various Bastianini, Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio and Espargaró, who arrived in this order. The Catalan from Aprilia was disappointing as he was unable to take advantage of his second position on the grid. His partner Maverick Viñales – protagonist of an anonymous race – did not go beyond tenth position. Well instead the Cabroncitowho finished his first GP on a Ducati in 4th place, absolutely not far from the podium and the winner.

Behind the suffering weekends of Fabio Quartararo and Marco Bezzecchi – 11th and 14th – are finally over. Things went even worse for Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini, for whom it was still the middle of the night: 18th and 20th, the latter just ahead of Jack Miller despite the Australian crashing at the start of the race.

MotoGP returns to the track on March 22nd in Portimão. FP1 is scheduled for that Friday at 11.45am and Practice at 4pm which will decide the top ten qualifiers for Q2. Saturday FP2 at 11.10am, followed by Q1 and Q2, then at 4pm the Sprint for 12 hot laps. On Sunday 24th the Grand Prix will start at 3pm.