Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 22 41:43.654 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati 22 +2,734 3 L. Marini Ducati 22 +4,408 4 M. Viñales Aprilia 22 +4,488 5 B. Binder KTM 22 +7,246 6 TO. Marquez Ducati 22 +7,620 7 F. Quartararo Yamaha 22 +7,828 8 AND. Bastianini Ducati 22 +8,239 9 J. Miller KTM 22 +11,509 10 J. Martin Ducati 22 +14.819 11 M. Marquez Honda 22 +14,964 12 J. Zarco Ducati 22 +17,431 13 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 22 +17.807 14 J. Mir Honda 22 +18,673 15 TO. Fernandez KTM 22 +21,455 16 F. Morbidelli Yamaha 22 +21,474 17 R. Fernandez Aprilia 22 +22.142 18 P. Espargaro KTM 22 +27,194 19 T. Nakagami Honda 22 +27,740 Rit. TO. Espargaro Aprilia 6 Rit. THE. Lecuona Honda 0 Technical problem

In sport there are bitter victories and second places that are worth as much as a World Cup. Tonight’s result from Francesco Bagnaiafortunately for “Pecco”, falls into the second category: the Ducati rider scores 20 fundamental points in the world championship fight with Jorge Martin, because the Spaniard went into crisis right from the start and only finished in tenth place. Now the gap between the two contenders is 21 points, and the world champion can afford to lose both races against his Spanish rival to confirm the title.

The Spaniard ended a frustrating Grand Prix on the edge of the top-10: many times in the replays you can see him shaking his head, even on one occasion he seemed to headbutt the fairing of a Pramac Racing Prima that just didn’t want to go. Rear tire problems, most likely, for the Spaniard, who made a bad start and gradually slipped to the margins of the top-10. His only “hope” in the race is linked to an error by Bagnaia. And the mistake is almost there: he missed the overtaking by Fabio By Giannantonio, “Pecco” tries to overtake the Gresini team driver but the power of the wake effect threatens to send both of them to the ground when braking at turn-1. Bagnaia makes up for it in time and widens, settling for second place.

It would be unfair to limit ourselves only to the race for the title, even though it is the predominant topic up until now showdown of Valencia. Di Giannantonio, in fact, got off to a great start and remained in the leading positions until the end, pressing Bagnaia and putting him at -4 from the finish line. Speaking of bitter victories, that of Diggia at the moment it’s sweet like all the first times; but he risks becoming sour, because the Roman still doesn’t have a saddle for 2024. We’ll find out in a few days whether his amazing weekend can be his sponsor for next year, but it’s clear that the more time passes, the more complicated the his confirmation.

Behind the Gresini team rider and the world champion, the podium is colored entirely blue thanks to the third place of the poleman Luca Marini, who emerged over the long haul after a difficult start. Followed by a convincing comeback from Maverick Viñales, then Binder, A. Marquez, Quartararo, Bastianini (up from 15th place) and Miller, as well as Martin. The #89 precedes M. Marquez, Zarco and Bezzecchi.

MotoGP returns to the track next week with the Valencia event which closes the 2023 World Championship and will decide the winner of the world championship challenge between Bagnaia and Martin. We start on Friday 24th with PL1 scheduled for 10.45am, then practice at 3pm which will determine the top ten classified in Q2. PL2 on Saturday at 10.10am, followed by Q1 and Q2. The Sprint and the Grand Prix are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 3pm respectively.