What Quartararo in Lusail

In addition to Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo is certainly among the riders who showed off the most in the Qatar Sprint. The 2021 world champion rose from 14th position on the starting grid to eighth place in just 11 laps, confirming the M1’s improvements in terms of pace.

According to the Frenchman, who has never spared criticism of his team on the worst days, the bike also improved significantly in top speed, to the point that he was surprised when he managed to overtake in a straight line, a sensation he hadn’t felt for too long.

Quartararo’s words

“Too bad about the start, the track was dirty. The pace we had today was very strong. Let’s hope that the track conditions will be better tomorrow, that the track can be cleaned up a bit, because it was a condition common to many riders“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“What if I expected better from today’s race? I would say no. I think the pace today was podium-level, so I’m happy“, he concluded. “For the first time in a long time I felt the sensation of being able to overtake bikes on a straight line, obviously starting from 14th place is more difficult. We hope to be able to understand the problems also in view of next year: if we manage to get the qualification right, I think we can fight for important things“.